SenesTech Appoints Jack Karabees as Executive Vice President of Sales

Veteran enterprise sales executive brings decades of experience scaling companies and leading successful commercial organizations

SURPRISE, Ariz., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a leader in fertility control solutions for managing rodent populations, today announced the appointment of Jack Karabees as Executive Vice President of Sales.

Mr. Karabees brings more than three decades of experience building and leading professional B2B sales organizations and helping companies define the processes and systems necessary to achieve significant scale. In his new role, he will lead SenesTech's sales organization and be responsible for driving revenue growth, expanding market penetration and strengthening customer relationships across key channels.

Most recently, Mr. Karabees served as Chief Revenue Officer of Intercept Telehealth, a provider of virtual critical care and telehealth services to health systems and hospitals. Prior to Intercept, he served as President and Executive Vice President of Sales at Consult A Doctor, helping guide the company from startup through its successful acquisition by Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC).

Earlier in his career, Mr. Karabees served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Finance, Sales and Marketing for Entic, a cloud-based predictive analytics and optimization platform serving hospitals and large healthcare facilities. During his tenure, the company was acquired by Blackstone Group and subsequently sold to Aquicore. He also served as Senior Vice President of Sales at eLabor, a cloud-based workforce management and human resources software provider, helping lead the company through growth that resulted in separate divisional acquisitions by Microsoft Corporation and ADP.

Mr. Karabees served as Executive Vice President of Investment Banking with Katalyst Securities and has been active in the entrepreneurial and investment community, serving as both a member and board member of New World Angels and Miami Innovation Fund. Throughout his career, companies and entrepreneurs have benefited from Mr. Karabees' operational expertise and his ability to build and scale professional B2B sales organizations. Mr. Karabees is a veteran of the United States Air Force and resides in Coral Gables, Florida, with his wife and two daughters.

In addition, Mr. Karabees has been working closely with SenesTech in a consulting capacity, providing strategic guidance and supporting the Company's commercial initiatives. His appointment represents the next step in his involvement with the Company as SenesTech continues to build a professional sales organization and pursue its growth opportunities.

"Jack has built and led successful professional B2B sales organizations throughout his career and has extensive experience helping companies define the processes and systems necessary to achieve significant scale," said Michael Edell, President and Chief Executive Officer of SenesTech. "Having worked with Jack for years at other companies and alongside him at SenesTech, I have seen firsthand what he is capable of building. We know there is a significant opportunity for our rodent birth control products not only in the direct-to-consumer market, but also across a number of B2B verticals, and we believe Jack's experience and leadership will help us capitalize on those opportunities and accelerate the Company's growth."

Mr. Karabees added, "SenesTech has developed patented products, marketed under its Evolve and ContraPest brands, to address an immense problem in rodent population management, and I believe there is a tremendous opportunity for the Company across multiple markets. I am excited to join the team and look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and helping the Company capitalize on the opportunities ahead."

About SenesTech, Inc.

SenesTech is the leader in rodent birth control solutions. The Company's patented products, marketed under its Evolve™ and ContraPest® brands, provide effective, sustainable approaches to long-term rodent population management that can be integrated into existing pest management programs or used independently. SenesTech serves both consumer and professional markets with science-based solutions aimed at addressing one of the world's most persistent pest challenges.

For more information, visit https://senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the development of the Company's sales organization and growth opportunities, the potential opportunity for the Company's rodent birth control products in the direct-to-consumer market and across B2B verticals, and the new Executive Vice President of Sales' ability to help the Company capitalize on those opportunities and accelerate growth.You are cautioned that such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that the Company may not be successful in the commercialization of its products, or realize sufficient market acceptance of its products, or capitalize on market opportunities and accelerate growth; risks related to the Company's financial performance, including the ability to fund its ongoing operations; risks related to required regulatory approvals for and regulation of the Company's products; and other factors and risks identified from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC

(602) 889-9700, [email protected]

Company Contact:

Tom Chesterman, SenesTech, Inc.

(928) 233-7533, [email protected]

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.