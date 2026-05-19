SenesTech to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference on May 28, 2026

SURPRISE, Ariz., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), the leader in fertility control for managing animal pest populations and the only manufacturer of EPA-compliant Rodent Birth Control™ products, will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2026/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/yq6rxLqNPWj. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2026invreg/.

About SenesTech



SenesTech is committed to creating healthier environments by managing animal pest populations through birth control. The Company's groundbreaking products, including Evolve rodent birth control, integrate seamlessly into pest management programs, significantly enhancing their effectiveness while reducing reliance on traditional poisons. SenesTech's mission is to create cleaner cities, more efficient businesses, and healthier communities with products that are effective and sustainable.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the acceleration of the Company's direct-to-consumer and e-commerce initiatives, the recurring nature of the Company's growing director-to-consumer business model, any growth attributable to the appointment of the Company's new CEO, the Company's efforts in driving B2B revenues, any increases in conversion rates and subscription growth, and any international expansion opportunities for the Company.

Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the successful commercialization of our products; market acceptance of our products; our financial performance, including our ability to fund operations; regulatory approval and regulation of our products; challenges transitioning to direct management of Amazon sales of Evolve products or the results of such direct management not being as expected; having to use cash at times and in ways other than as planned; and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investors: Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC, (602) 889-9700, [email protected]

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., (928) 779-4143

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.