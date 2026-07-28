Sensor Tower collaborates with Google Ads to integrate social creatives into cross-platform campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensor Tower, a leading provider of data on the digital economy, announced today an integration with Google Ads to help advertisers discover and repurpose their existing social creatives directly within campaigns.

Powered by Pathmatics, Sensor Tower's digital advertising insights platform, the integration provides advertisers with access to their existing Meta and TikTok creative assets directly within Google Ads. When creating a new Performance Max or Demand Gen campaign in Google Ads, advertisers can easily select creatives using image/video assets from their Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok campaigns without the need to leave the platform.

Initially launched in Beta late last year, social creatives from Pathmatics can now be accessed by advertisers in Google Ads for use in new campaigns. Creative suggestions are based on recency and relevance to facilitate a seamless experience for advertisers.

"This partnership with Google Ads reflects our commitment to helping brands unlock the full value of their creative investments. Pathmatics has always given marketers unparalleled visibility into what's working across the digital advertising landscape. Now we're putting those insights directly into the hands of advertisers where they need them most," said Oliver Yeh, Co-Founder and CEO of Sensor Tower. "Surfacing top-performing creatives from Meta and TikTok natively within Google Ads, we're helping brands save time and eliminate guesswork, getting more mileage out of assets that are proven performers."

About Sensor Tower

Sensor Tower is a global provider of digital intelligence solutions, empowering companies to understand consumer behavior and market performance across mobile apps, digital platforms, and gaming ecosystems. Headquartered in San Francisco, Sensor Tower's insights are trusted by more than 2,500 enterprises worldwide.