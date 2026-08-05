Sentry® earns 35th consecutive A+ (superior) rating from AM Best, while climbing to 529 on Fortune 1000

Independent recognition underscores Sentry's disciplined performance

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Insurance has earned an A+ (superior) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best for the 35th consecutive year and advanced to No. 529 on the Fortune 1000, reflecting the company's continued financial strength and business growth.

"Recognition like this is earned through years of thoughtful decisions, the dedication of our employees, and the trust we've built through lasting relationships with our customers. We're proud that respected organizations continue to acknowledge those efforts," said Pete McPartland, Sentry Chairman and CEO.

Sentry Insurance earned an A+ (superior) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best and advanced to 529 on the Fortune 1000. Post this

In its annual review, AM Best reaffirmed Sentry's A+ (superior) Financial Strength Rating, citing the mutual insurer's capital and balance sheet strength, innovation and well-diversified business profile, and sustainable results. The A+ rating places Sentry among fewer than 10% of U.S.-based property and casualty insurance companies to earn the designation.

The company's continued momentum was also reflected in the 2026 Fortune 1000, where Sentry ranked No. 529, based on the company's 2025 revenue. The ranking marks Sentry's first appearance among the top 600 companies on the Fortune 1000. In 2025, Sentry was ranked No. 614.

About this release and AM Best

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

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About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding an A+ (superior) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best as of July 2026. Sentry and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for businesses and individuals nationwide. For a complete list of underwriting companies, visit sentry.com.

SOURCE Sentry Insurance