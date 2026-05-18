Sentry® survey: Healthcare executives asking more of employees due to staffing gaps and rising service demands

Leaders investing in worker safety to reduce risks of rising employee healthcare costs, greater expectations, aging workforce

STEVENS POINT, Wis., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. healthcare executives are generally optimistic about the year ahead, but increasingly are asking employees to perform a range of tasks at notably higher levels, work longer hours, and shorten workforce training, according to research by Sentry Insurance®.

Sentry's 2026 C-Suite Stress Index features insights from1,250 U.S. executives—including 111 leaders from healthcare organizations. The healthcare breakout report identifies how healthcare leaders are trying to balance rising healthcare costs, as well as supply chain and logistics challenges.

Rising expectations for workforce performance

Nearly nine out of ten (88%) healthcare leaders are asking employees to work beyond current expectations, underscoring the industry's rapidly changing demands, including through:

Extended working hours: Nearly two-thirds (63%) of healthcare leaders are requesting employees to work longer hours or take fewer breaks, compared to half (51%) of leaders from the total surveyed group.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of healthcare leaders are requesting employees to work longer hours or take fewer breaks, compared to half (51%) of leaders from the total surveyed group. Expanded role responsibilities: More than half (54%) of healthcare leaders are asking employees to take on tasks outside their established roles, compared to about four in ten (44%) among all surveyed executives.

More than half (54%) of healthcare leaders are asking employees to take on tasks outside their established roles, compared to about four in ten (44%) among all surveyed executives. Accelerated training: The urgency for operational readiness is clear, with nearly half (44%) of healthcare leaders shortening training cycles to expedite onboarding.

"When considered all at once, these factors are especially startling," said Jean Feldman, Director of Managed Care at Sentry.

"First, healthcare employees are working until they're older. They're working longer hours than they used to, and they're taking fewer breaks. Many of them are being asked to perform tasks they're unfamiliar with. At the same time, they're seeing increased demand for their services—and their time—from an aging population."

Heightened awareness of safety risks

As workforce expectations rise, healthcare executives increasingly are concerned about the safety risks created by the push to do more with less. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of leaders are concerned increased demands may heighten the risk of workplace injuries—especially as labor shortages continue, and more experienced healthcare professionals remain in the workforce longer.

Investing in worker safety and reviewing insurance coverage

Healthcare leaders are taking steps to address these pressures, with more than three quarters (77%) planning to increase worker safety investments in 2026 in the hope to contain rising healthcare costs, speed return to work, and maintain productivity.

At the same time, nearly all (96%) of executives report they will review their business insurance policies this year.

"I'm encouraged by these leaders' recognition that yesterday's workplace safety programs—and yesterday's insurance programs—may not be most appropriate for today's risks," said Jeff Cole, Assistant Vice President of National Accounts at Sentry.

Cole added: "Through these actions, healthcare leaders are demonstrating their capacity to understand and respond to their organizations' changing needs while prioritizing employee wellbeing and collaboration with insurance providers."

About Sentry Insurance

Sentry Insurance is part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States. Sentry has an AM Best Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (superior), current as of June 2025. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for businesses and individuals nationwide. For a complete list of underwriting companies, visit sentry.com.

About the survey

Wakefield Research conducted a survey of 1,250 U.S. executives—including 111 in the healthcare sector—with a minimum size of 10 employees, where qualifying roles are as follows: business owners, CEOs, CFOs, Chief Risk Officers (CROs), between December 4 and December 16, 2025, using an email invitation and an online survey.

SOURCE Sentry Insurance