Sequoia Group Transforms Benefits Renewal with One Connected, AI-Enhanced Experience

Not a better benefits renewal. A new one. Sequoia has rebuilt the process from the ground up to deliver faster decisions, greater cost clarity, and AI-enhanced employee support.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Group, the premier total compensation and benefits advisory firm for equity-backed companies, today announced a new benefits renewal experience on Sequoia OS™ that unifies the entire process, from secure data collection and carrier quoting through cost modeling, final decisions, enrollment, and employee support. One advisor-led workflow replaces fragmented emails, spreadsheets, decks, and handoffs, giving HR and Finance teams a faster path to decisions, clearer cost insight, and AI-powered support based on employees' actual plans.

Benefits Renewal, Rebuilt from the Ground Up

For modern companies, benefits renewal is where cost discipline, people strategy, and executive trust come together. Yet the process still runs through emailed census files, one-off carrier requests, manually entered quotes, and repeated rounds of calculations, presentations, and approvals.

With healthcare costs rising, benefits cost containment has become a corporate priority across companies of all sizes. According to the latest Benefits Benchmarking Study by Sequoia, the share of mid-sized employers prioritizing healthcare cost reduction jumped from 53% to 70%. Employers are reassessing programs with low perceived value, adjusting contribution strategies, and evaluating new plans. That pressure is increasing the need for faster, more transparent analysis before renewal decisions are finalized.

Sequoia has transformed the benefits renewal process by rebuilding it as one connected experience. Data is collected through a secure portal, quotes flow into Sequoia OS, options are modeled with a Sequoia advisor, and final decisions are captured in the same system. Finalized data then powers enrollment, Benefits Guides, and AI Assist, preserving accuracy from first quote through employee support.

"Your benefits renewal should give leaders more control over the decisions that shape both company costs and the employee experience," said Bob Lawson, Sequoia's President and CFO. "We rebuilt the experience so clients and their Sequoia advisors can make critical decisions in one shared process, understand the cost and employee impact of various options, and extend accurate support after renewal. That gives HR and Finance teams more time, confidence, and peace of mind."

The redesigned renewal experience enables leaders to:

Review plan designs, rates, coverage, and year-over-year changes in one place

Compare contribution and budget scenarios with employer and employee cost impact in real time

Align HR, Finance, and advisors around one shared source of truth

Carry finalized plan data directly into enrollment, Benefits Guides, and AI Assist

Faster Renewal Decisions

Sequoia OS brings secure data collection, quote requests, carrier responses, AI-assisted quote parsing, market analysis, cost modeling, final decisions, and enrollment data in one workflow. Teams can move through each stage without recreating work or losing context between systems. Meanwhile, clients and advisors update scenarios together in real time.

The result is a faster path from quote to decision, transforming a potentially weeks-long, fragmented process into one connected experience that can be completed in days.

Know What Changed, What It Costs, and Why

Benefits Cost Modeling works from current benefits and people data, allowing leadership teams and their Sequoia advisors to compare contribution scenarios and see the employer and employee cost impact. Market Analysis brings carrier quotes, plan designs, cost comparisons, and advisor guidance into the same shared view, helping HR and Finance decide with a clear record of what changed, what it costs, and why.

"The cost modeling tool was a major step forward in how we manage the benefits renewal process," said Sydney Edman, Head of People Operations at Pathpoint. "Because I could model cost-sharing scenarios in-platform with my Sequoia advisor, I was able to manage the renewal process inside People Ops rather than through shared documents between People Ops and Finance. I strongly recommend using Cost Modeling in Sequoia OS for a smoother and more data-driven benefits renewal process."

Your Plans. Employee Questions. Instant Answers.

Sequoia Benefits Guides and AI Assist use finalized Sequoia OS plan data, giving employees clear guidance and instant, accurate answers about their specific coverage, rather than generalized information from the web.

Because the same data flows from final decisions into benefits administration and employee support, HR can spend less time reconciling plan details and answering repetitive questions. Meanwhile, employees can make more informed choices.

Built on a Trusted Process

For years, Sequoia advisors have helped HR and Finance leaders evaluate carrier quotes, hiring plans, and cost-sharing strategies. What is new is how that expertise is delivered: directly in Sequoia OS, through connected workflows that bring clients, carriers and advisors together from initial data collection through decisions, enrollment, and employee support.

Benefits Cost Modeling, first rolled out to Sequoia PEO clients, will be available to all Sequoia clients starting this summer for their next renewal.

Companies interested in seeing the new renewal experience can request a walkthrough of Sequoia OS and access the latest Benefits Benchmarking reports at https://www.sequoia.com/lp/employee-benefits-benchmarking.

About Sequoia

Sequoia is the strategic partner helping equity-backed companies of all sizes achieve their business goals through smarter people spend. For 25 years, we've guided the most innovative employers to navigate growth and get the most out of their global people investment. With our expert advisory team and integrated platform, we help clients drive business impact through their total comp and benefits, improving executive decision making, controlling costs, protecting the business, and elevating the employee experience. Visit Sequoia.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

SOURCE Sequoia