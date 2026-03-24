Sequoia Group Advances Advisory Capabilities with the First Collaborative Workspace Built for Smarter People Spend Decisions

Expands advisor-client collaboration with the launch of Sequoia Pages and introduces the 2026 Total Compensation & Benefits Report to strengthen data-driven advisory guidance

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Group, the premier total compensation and benefits advisory firm for equity-backed companies, today announced the launch of Pages in Sequoia OS. Pages is a first-of-its-kind, real-time collaboration workspace that enables faster and smarter decision-making between Sequoia advisors and their clients.

Pages: One Workspace for Faster, Smarter Decision Making

Siloed systems and processes can make business-critical people spend decisions vulnerable to delays, misalignment, and outdated information. Pages solves that problem.

As the only collaborative, unified workspace built for compensation and benefits decisions, Pages brings data, insights, and planning together in one canvas. Working from the same always-live data, your leadership team and Sequoia advisors can review, make comments, and add insights to accelerate the time from decision to action.

"Pages keeps all of the key information on one page, making everything easily accessible and very organized," said Julie Li, Chief People Officer of Jump Platforms. "It's the hub where my team, my peers, and my Sequoia advisor can come together around the same data. Everyone's working from the same up-to-date source of truth."

Pages, powered by Sequoia OS integrations across HRIS, payroll, equity, benefits, and ATS systems, enables leaders to:

View workforce metrics reports for any timeframe without getting locked into a monthly or quarterly view

Follow the shortest path from insight to implementation by collaborating in one place with Sequoia advisors and cross-functional stakeholders

Reduce friction by tracking decisions transparently with the most current data, feedback, and versions

"Leaders today are navigating some of the most complex people‑spend decisions we've ever seen. We created Pages to give them the clarity, alignment, and speed they need to act with confidence," said Christina Sullivan, Chief Client Officer of Sequoia. "Pages creates the conditions for truly strategic collaboration by unifying data, insights, and decision‑makers on a single platform. It's a powerful extension of Sequoia's advisory model, giving teams the visibility and collaboration they need to make high‑impact, global workforce decisions and drive better outcomes for their people and their business."

Alongside Pages, Sequoia released its 2026 Total Compensation & Benefits Report to bolster data-driven decisions even further. Drawn from Sequoia's anonymized data set of more than 2,500 companies and 180,000 employees in 12 countries across the globe, the report includes a comprehensive analysis of the most recent pay, equity, healthcare, and global benefits trends.

This year's findings capture a defining challenge for leaders: maintaining competitive, employee-centric compensation and benefits programs in the face of mounting cost pressures. The report takes a deep dive into compensation and benefits trends across the AI landscape, the ripple effects of rising healthcare costs on other benefits, and shifts in equity pay. The 2026 Total Compensation & Benefits Report can be found at www.sequoia.com/reports/2026-total-comp-benefits-report.

Sequoia Pages and the 2026 Total Compensation & Benefits Report represent the latest investments in Sequoia's platform and advisory capabilities, equipping advisors with a stronger foundation to deliver informed, data-driven guidance as an extension of their clients' teams.

Debuting at Transform 2026, attendees can experience Pages in action, explore exclusive findings from the report, and attend the panel discussion, People Investment in the Age of AI: Trends Shaping Leadership Decisions, on Tuesday, March 24 at 2:00 pm PT.

About Sequoia

Sequoia is the strategic partner helping equity-backed companies of all sizes achieve their business goals through smarter people spend. For 24 years, we've guided the most innovative employers to navigate growth and get the most out of their global people investment. With our expert advisory team and integrated platform, we help clients drive business impact through their total comp and benefits, improving executive decision making, controlling costs, protecting the business, and elevating the employee experience. Visit Sequoia.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

SOURCE Sequoia