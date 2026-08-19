SerpApi Surpasses 1.5 Million Activated User Accounts, Empowering Developers Everywhere with Structured Access to the World's Search Data

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SerpApi, the world's leading platform for structured search data APIs, today announced that it has surpassed 1.5 million activated user accounts. The achievement marks a significant step for SerpApi as demand for trusted search-data infrastructure continues to grow across AI and enterprise software.

Founded in 2017, SerpApi was the first platform to provide developers and enterprises worldwide with access to real-time search results data. At the time, CEO Julien Khaleghy was experimenting with early machine learning technology. But without large data sets to train his models, he hit a dead end.

"Collecting information from search engines was the logical solution," said Khaleghy. "But a method for retrieving search data at the speed and quantities needed simply didn't exist. I decided to build the solution myself, and SerpApi was born. Now, we provide automated solutions that collect and organize search data for organizations around the world."



Today, the company has grown into one of the most influential search result API providers in the world, serving organizations ranging from Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies—including Nvidia and Adobe—to government organizations such as the United Nations.

SerpApi's APIs have become a foundational source of truth and knowledge for developers, researchers, and organizations of all sizes. Its library of more than one hundred APIs powers use cases ranging from news monitoring to cybersecurity intelligence, Local SEO rank monitoring, grounding legal citations, price monitoring, plagiarism checks, DMCA takedown services, background checks, academic research, copyright enforcement, product research, travel app development, and many more. They enable developers to build more efficient, effective systems and help organizations leverage the real-time intelligence needed to guide their operations.

Companies like ChongLuaDao, a non-profit cybersecurity organization that helps users spot and block online scams, fake websites, phishing links, and malicious apps, use SerpApi to monitor cyber threats. "At ChongLuaDao, SerpApi has become an essential tool in our threat intelligence operations," said founder Ngo Minh Hieu. "We specifically rely on it to identify malicious domains that use Google Search advertisements to target unsuspecting users. SerpApi enables our team to conduct deep OSINT investigations to hunt down threat actor infrastructure and effectively profile their activities. The reliability and speed of the data provided allow us to protect our community more efficiently."

SerpApi's rapid customer growth is in part fueled by strong adoption among developers building AI agents and LLM-powered applications, where access to live search data can improve accuracy, context, and response quality at scale. As search becomes increasingly central to AI workflows and agentic AI reframes the search landscape, SerpApi remains committed to giving developers reliable, structured access to the real-time data they need to build what's next. For more information, please visit www.SerpApi.com

About SerpApi

SerpApi is the world's leading provider of search data, pioneering APIs that turn search engine results into structured, developer-ready information. Founded in 2017, the company enables developers, researchers, Fortune 500 companies, and organizations around the world to integrate live search insights from sources like Google, Bing, and YouTube into applications, analytics, and research workflows. With more than 100 specialized APIs, SerpApi supports use cases ranging from AI development and machine learning to SEO monitoring, cybersecurity intelligence, and e-commerce analysis, helping teams build reliable, data-driven products at scale.

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SOURCE SerpApi, LLC