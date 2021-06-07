ServiceMax Introduces New Global Partner Program Giving Customers More Tools to Maximize Asset Performance and Differentiate with Service

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , the leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced its new ServiceMax Partner Xcellence Program, expanding the company's global reach and empowering customers to realize the full potential and value of ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce through a community of implementation partners. Launched on the heels of a record year of growth in 2020 , the Partner Xcellence Program will ensure greater customer success with the addition of new partners with more expertise and services, greater geographic coverage and knowledge penetration in their industry.

In the last year, field service organizations have seen rapidly changing business models, a shift toward digital-first customer engagement and remote work. Channel partners are increasingly tasked with helping customers navigate this new environment, and with ServiceMax's Partner Xcellence Program they are now more readily prepared with the tools, resources and category expertise of an industry-leading enterprise solution built on Salesforce. ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce gives organizations complete visibility into assets in the field so companies can maximize asset performance and equipment uptime, reduce maintenance costs and monetize service as a revenue stream. This insight empowers service leaders to prioritize outcome-based strategies that propel their business forward.

"Companies across industries are recognizing that service is the catalyst of resilient revenues, and therefore are looking for effective ways to digitize their field service operations to better tap into that revenue stream," said Toby Donald, VP of Professional Services & Global Alliances at ServiceMax. "We're excited to create an ecosystem of channel partners that can work together to transform an organization's service business with ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce. Our partners are an invaluable resource as we focus on maintaining our high customer satisfaction ratings and growing our topline revenue."

The ServiceMax Partner Xcellence Program was designed to ensure the success of companies implementing ServiceMax Asset 360 and leverages ServiceMax's partnership with Salesforce to bring partners with Salesforce expertise into the ServiceMax ecosystem. Partners have access to:

A robust, on-demand ServiceMax Asset 360 Training and Certification program

program A dedicated ServiceMax Partner Success Architect to support all aspects of enablement and implementation

to support all aspects of enablement and implementation ServiceMax Implementation Advisory Services to provide customers and partners with the tools they need to execute a flawless Asset 360 implementation

to provide customers and partners with the tools they need to execute a flawless Asset 360 implementation The ServiceMax Partner Community, a tool for sharing ideas, suggestions, best practices and general tips around ServiceMax Asset 360

"ServiceMax has been a long-term partner of Accenture in the field service space. Their strategic partnership with Salesforce has only accelerated our conviction that, together, we will be able to leverage the Partner Xcellence Program and go beyond field service to solve the broader array of challenges our customers are facing in the post-pandemic world," said Mushtaq Gaffar, Managing Director, Salesforce Business Group, Accenture.

"Uptima is extremely excited for the expansion of the ServiceMax Partner Xcellence Program to realize the full potential of the ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce solution. Uptima has been a partner of ServiceMax since 2011, and we have seen the record expansion of field service applications across multiple verticals and see ServiceMax as a leader in driving this expansion," said James Purl, VP Service Transformation and Commerce, Uptima. "Now with the combined forces of ServiceMax Asset 360 and Salesforce Field Service, we are very excited to continue to deliver the added value through the Partner Xcellence Program."

For more details on the ServiceMax Partner Xcellence Program, visit www.servicemax.com/partners/systems-integrators.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax's mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As the recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit www.servicemax.com .

SOURCE ServiceMax

Related Links

https://www.servicemax.com/

