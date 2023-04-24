Servo Motors and Drives Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand for integrated servo motors and brushless motors to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the servo motors and drives market, and it is expected to grow by USD 3,958.7 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Technological advances and new product developments is an emerging trend in the market during the forecast period. Servomotors and drives are used in a wide variety of industrial applications. Faced with the need for servo motors in new application areas, suppliers offer advanced servo systems, including controllers, servo motors, and servo drives with enhanced features and special designs. Vendors offer robust engines that meet the extreme operating requirements of process industries such as oil and gas, and chemical and petrochemicals. Click & get Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Servo Motors and Drives Market 2023-2027

Servo Motors and Drives Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our servo motors and drives market report covers the following areas:

Servo Motors and Drives Market 2023-2027 : Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for integrated servo motors and brushless motors is driving the market growth. Servo and brushless motors are used in a variety of applications including robotics, conveyor belts, compressors, and material handling equipment in process and discrete industries. The extensive use of precision motors in harsh environmental conditions in industrial processes in the oil and gas, power, chemical and petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries has increased the demand for servo motors and brushless motors.

Major Challenges

Intense competition from low-cost Asian manufacturers is a major challenge hindering market growth. Asian countries are known for their ready availability of cheap labor, land, and raw materials. Therefore, these countries are attracting large amounts of investment in manufacturing. However, in recent years, cheap imports from Chinese and other Asian manufacturers have entered the American and European markets. Asian companies like Kollmorgen manufacture servo motors and drives at significantly lower costs compared to global suppliers who are based in Europe and America. This is due to the availability of cheap labor and abundant resources in Asian countries. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Servo Motors and Drives Market 2023-2027 : SegmentationServo Motors and Drives Market is segmented as below:

Product

DC Servo Motors/drives



AC Servo Motors/drives

Type

Rotary System



Linear System

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the DC servo motors/drives segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Due to the development of renewable energy, the construction of power distribution networks that distribute direct current is progressing. Most global grid solution providers such as ABB Ltd. (ABB) provide high-voltage DC systems for transmission and distribution (T&D) over the grid. Therefore, the demand for medium voltage DC servo motors is expected to increase during the forecast period. Thus, such factors influence the growth of the segment, which, in turn, drives market growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a sample report!

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy Now!

Servo Motors and Drives Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Servo Motors and Drives Market, including some of the vendors such as Danfoss AS, Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Kollmorgen Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Rozum Robotics, Schneider Electric SE, SEW EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., ABB Ltd., ADTECH SHENZHEN TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., and Parker Hannifin Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Servo Motors and Drives Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Danfoss AS - The company offers servo motors and drives that are used for diverse industrial applications such as packaging, textile, printing, food and beverage, electronics and electrical.

The company offers servo motors and drives that are used for diverse industrial applications such as packaging, textile, printing, food and beverage, electronics and electrical. Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers servo motors and drives that offer great benefits in diverse applications, such as turntables, labeling, capping, and packaging of food and pharmaceuticals.

The company offers servo motors and drives that offer great benefits in diverse applications, such as turntables, labeling, capping, and packaging of food and pharmaceuticals. FANUC Corp. - The company offers servo motors and drives that are provided with a superior digital signal processor (DSP) which represents a high-speed performance of the control circuit loop.

Servo Motors and Drives Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist servo motors and drives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the servo motors and drives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the servo motors and drives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of servo motors and drives market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The low voltage motors market size is expected to increase by USD 4.98 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.81%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers low voltage motors market segmentation by end-user (process industries, discrete industries, and HVAC), type (IE2, IE1, IE3, and IE4), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The rising focus on increasing energy efficiency of electrical components and equipment is notably driving the low voltage motors market growth.

The industrial gear motors and drives market size is expected to increase by USD 4.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers industrial gear motors and drives market segmentation by end-user (material handling, food and beverages, wind power, chemicals and oil and gas, and others), type (standard geared products and precision geared products), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing demand for energy-efficient industrial gear motors and drives is notably driving the industrial gear motors and drives market growth.

Servo Motors And Drives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,958.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 4.86 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Danfoss AS, Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Kollmorgen Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Rozum Robotics, Schneider Electric SE, SEW EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., ABB Ltd., ADTECH SHENZHEN TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., and Parker Hannifin Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Industrials Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global servo motors and drives market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data table on global servo motors and drives market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 DC servo motors/drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on DC servo motors/drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on DC servo motors/drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on DC servo motors/drives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on DC servo motors/drives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 AC servo motors/drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on AC servo motors/drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on AC servo motors/drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on AC servo motors/drives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on AC servo motors/drives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Rotary system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Rotary system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Rotary system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Rotary system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Rotary system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Linear system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Linear system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Linear system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Linear system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Linear system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 108: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Danfoss AS

Exhibit 112: Danfoss AS - Overview



Exhibit 113: Danfoss AS - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Danfoss AS - Key news



Exhibit 115: Danfoss AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Danfoss AS - Segment focus

12.5 Delta Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 117: Delta Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Delta Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Delta Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Delta Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 121: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.7 FANUC Corp.

Exhibit 126: FANUC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: FANUC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 129: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Nidec Corp.

Exhibit 134: Nidec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Nidec Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Nidec Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Nidec Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Nidec Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 139: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 142: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Regal Rexnord Corp.

Exhibit 144: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 148: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 149: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 151: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.13 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 153: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Rozum Robotics

Exhibit 158: Rozum Robotics - Overview



Exhibit 159: Rozum Robotics - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Rozum Robotics - Key offerings

12.15 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 161: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 162: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 164: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 166: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 167: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 169: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.17 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 171: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio