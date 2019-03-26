SetSchedule Selects Top Performing Minnesota RE/MAX Advantage Plus Team for Broker Partner Program

IRVINE, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SetSchedule, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven real estate technology company, has selected the superstar team at Minnesota RE/MAX Advantage Plus to join its exclusive Broker Partner Program. The program is designed to gather a network of high performing brokers and early tech adopters to advance technology innovation in the real estate space.

Ryan O'Neill, Founder of the Minnesota Real Estate Team of RE/MAX Advantage Plus

The Minnesota Real Estate Team of RE/MAX Advantage Plus was founded in 2005, and has been recognized as the top selling real estate team in Minnesota every year since 2006. It has also been honored as the number one RE/MAX team in the U.S. and globally in deals closed from 2013 through 2018. Last year, the team closed more than 1,750 transactions and more than $477 million in sales and is starting off 2019 with equally aggressive revenue goals.

Founder Ryan O'Neill credits the team's long-term success to dedication, depth of expertise and pride in the work, as well as an enthusiasm for emerging tools and tech, which can be rare in an industry that often clings to legacy methods.

"The data that we receive from SetSchedule's solutions enables us to work smarter; we can better focus marketing efforts, predict potential clients with greater accuracy and take advantage of hot opportunities," said O'Neill. "Networking and relationships are always going to be crucial in this business, but by powering those efforts with data and AI, we operate more efficiently and make deeper connections. We're thrilled to be part of the SetSchedule Partner Program because we know what a difference technology can make in the way we work and serve our clients, and we look forward to the entire real estate industry embrace it."

Program members receive top quality leads derived from SetSchedule's AI-powered qualification platform, along with lead tracking and reporting. SetSchedule provides brokers with personal support throughout the transaction, plus team training materials to aid in adoption and implementation of tools.

"We created the Broker Partner Program with exactly this kind of team in mind," said Roy Dekel, CEO of SetSchedule. "The Minnesota RE/MAX Advantage Plus team is knowledgeable, connected and passionate, as evidenced by their consistently high performance, but above all they are open-minded and curious. They want to try new things and pursue innovations on behalf of themselves, their clients and their industry. That's what makes them great at what they do, and important to the growth of the real estate world, and we are excited to continue working with them."

