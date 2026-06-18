Seven Bridges Wealth Advisors Launches Saratoga Springs Office with Jon Connell, Former Edward Jones Private Wealth Advisor

$165 million advisor chooses independence with Seven Bridges to enhance client experience

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges Wealth Advisors (Seven Bridges), an independent wealth management firm providing a personalized wealth management experience with a family office approach announced today that Jon Connell CFP®, CPWA®, WMCP® has joined the firm as Managing Director and will head its new Saratoga Springs, New York office. Connell is a former Private Wealth Advisor at Edward Jones, where he oversaw $165 million in total client assets. Connell chose to go independent with Seven Bridges for the long-term good of his practice and its clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jon to our team as we expand our reach in New York by opening our new Saratoga Springs location," said Max DiSesa, CFP®, Managing Partner of Seven Bridges. "As a next-generation advisor, he brings the energy and drive to grow his business and serve his clients with distinction that is a perfect fit with our team. His impressive success so early in his career is a testament to his work ethic, financial planning acumen and values. Reaching the Forbes Next-Generation list five years into a career takes a rare commitment to clients, and Jon has it. Seven Bridges is a stronger firm with him on the team, and our Saratoga Springs office gives him the platform and the people to keep serving clients at that level, now on his own terms."

Before joining Edward Jones in 2020, Connell served eight years as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army, including time with the 75th Ranger Regiment. He credits his military experience with shaping his values, including discipline, service and commitment, and he carries those into every client relationship. As a financial advisor, Connell earned designations as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® (CFP®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) and Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®). He was named to 2025 Forbes Best-in-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, ranked #76 in New York.*

"Joining Seven Bridges is a natural next step in our commitment to putting clients first," said Connell. "We have shared values and a shared vision of delivering the institutional-grade services and personal touch our clients expect and deserve. Seven Bridges has always had a reputation for excellence, and now as an independent firm with expanded capabilities and cutting-edge technology, my practice will be able to deliver a truly elevated, personalized and comprehensive experience. This is a long-term partnership built around doing what's right for those we serve, today and for generations to come."

Connell has achieved success by helping clients organize and consolidate their accounts, protect their assets and grow their wealth by creating long-term partnerships that keep clients on track to reach their financial goals throughout their life. His practice specializes in serving clients who require a higher level of financial expertise, discretion and personalized attention. From multi-generational estate strategy and tax optimization to alternative investments and philanthropic strategy, Connell ensures that every dimension of a client's financial life is seamlessly coordinated and meticulously managed.

Joseph Femia, APMA, Managing Partner of Seven Bridges added, "We established our firm on the idea that clients deserve a team, not just an advisor. As we establish hubs and strategic partnerships across New York and into new markets, like Saratoga Springs, we integrate that same model that has always made us who we are today. Seven Bridges offers a high-touch relationship built on genuine care, a deep understanding of who our clients are beyond their balance sheets and an unwavering commitment to a financial planning forward approach. The geography changes: the way we show up for clients doesn't."

About Seven Bridges Wealth Advisors

Seven Bridges Wealth Advisors is an independent wealth management firm consisting of a team of financial advisors and staff who aim to provide clients a highly customized wealth management experience with a family office approach. The firm has offices throughout Westchester and the Hudson Valley, including White Plains, Poughkeepsie, Wallkill, Albany and Saratoga Springs. For more information, please visit www.sevenbridgeswealthadvisors.com.

*Forbes rankings are developed by SHOOK Research and are created using an algorithm that includes both qualitative (in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings; client impact; industry experience; review of best practices and compliance records; and firm nominations) and quantitative (assets under management and revenue generated for their firms) data. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Certain awards include a demographic component to qualify. These rankings for each applicable year are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience and are based on data from the previous two calendar years. Forbes magazine and SHOOK Research do not receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking or its use.

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SOURCE Seven Bridges Wealth Advisors