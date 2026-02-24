Seven Bridges Wealth Advisors Launches As Full-Service Independent Firm

New structure allows Seven Bridges to provide enhanced client experience through access to additional wealth management capabilities, advanced technology and flexible solutions

$1 billion practice selects NewEdge Advisors as platform partner

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges Wealth Advisors (Seven Bridges) announced today that it will operate as a full-service independent firm. An advisor-owned and led firm, Seven Bridges controlled $1 billion in total client assets at its previous firm, Ameriprise Financial. The new independent firm will be multi-custodial and able to provide enhanced wealth management services to its discerning clients by leveraging NewEdge Advisors and its platform.

"After careful consideration and months of strategic discussions with our entire team, including 30-year industry veteran Dave Mazzetti, we all agreed that seeking independence would enable us to keep pace with the changing industry and client expectations," said Max DiSesa, CFP®, Managing Partner. "We are incredibly proud to take this step, as it represents an investment not only in the future of our firm but in our commitment to providing our clients with a modern, world-class wealth management and financial planning offering."

Being truly independent while partnering with some of the best financial services institutions enables Seven Bridges to move beyond a single back-office provider to the freedom and flexibility of an open-architecture model, without sacrificing critical support to deliver for clients. Working with the NewEdge platform gives the team greater operational support and cutting-edge tools to better visualize and plan their clients' financial futures.

Seven Bridges provides clients with investment and retirement planning, insurance, employee benefits, income tax management, budgeting and cash flow, legacy and estate planning and charitable giving.

"Becoming an independent firm enables Seven Bridges Wealth Advisors to address the increasingly complex wealth management needs of our clients," said Joseph Femia, Managing Partner. "Now, as a truly independent firm, we have the flexibility to serve our clients and do so with improved infrastructure and advanced solutions. We are honored by the trust our clients place in our team. It's a responsibility we do not take lightly, and the reason behind every decision we make, including our journey to independence."

The successful practice has been named to the exclusive list of Forbes Best in New York Wealth Management Teams for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.*

About Seven Bridges Wealth Advisors

Seven Bridges Wealth Advisors is an independent wealth management firm consisting of a team of financial advisors and staff who aim to provide an extraordinary wealth management experience with a family office approach. The firm has offices throughout Lower Westchester into the Hudson Valley, including White Plains, Goshen, Poughkeepsie, Wallkill and Albany. For more information, please visit www.sbwa.com.

*Forbes rankings are developed by SHOOK Research and are created using an algorithm that includes both qualitative (in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings; client impact; industry experience; review of best practices and compliance records; and firm nominations) and quantitative (assets under management and revenue generated for their firms) data. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Certain awards include a demographic component to qualify. These rankings for each applicable year are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience and are based on data from the previous two calendar years. Forbes magazine and SHOOK Research do not receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking or its use.

