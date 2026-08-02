Seven Leading Taiwan Hosiery Manufacturers Unite to Debut Innovative Intimate Apparel at Curve New York 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Hosiery Manufacturers' Association (THMA), represented by its North American consulting team, will exhibit at Curve New York 2026, taking place August 2–4, 2026, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. The show gives Taiwan's intimate apparel and knitted textile makers a global stage to present their design and manufacturing capabilities to international brands, retailers, distributors, and sourcing professionals.

This year's showcase brings together seven leading Taiwanese manufacturers — Smart Hosiery, Shan Jung, Gold Camlet, Chin Fu Long Industrial, Tung Tung Enterprise, SIX COMPANIONS FABRIC, and Fu Chu Knitting — reflecting the breadth and depth of Taiwan's hosiery and intimate apparel industry.

The featured collections span Bodystockings, Pantyhose, Tights, Garters, Bodysuits, Fetish Lingerie, and Teddies, highlighting Taiwan's strengths in advanced knitting technology, elasticity, comfort, fashion-forward design, and rigorous quality control — capabilities built to meet the diverse needs of global brands, specialty retailers, and private-label buyers.

Taiwanese manufacturers have long invested in R&D and process innovation, building rapid sampling, small-batch flexibility, and high-quality production alongside OEM, ODM, and custom development services that help international brands respond quickly to shifting market trends. Together, these strengths position Taiwan as a partner that combines design creativity, manufacturing quality, and supply chain agility.

Through its participation at Curve New York 2026, THMA aims to raise international awareness of Taiwan's premium intimate apparel and knitted textile products, help member companies expand opportunities across North America and beyond, and forge new international partnerships — reinforcing Taiwan's competitiveness and visibility in the global intimate fashion market.

SOURCE Taiwan Hosiery Manufacturers' Association (THMA)