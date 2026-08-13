Just-Add-Water Mix Combines Satisfying Nutrition of Oats with the Comfort of a Weekend Breakfast for Any Day of the Week

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Sundays, a family-run breakfast brand from Minnesota, is introducing Oatcakes, an innovative new pancake mix that combines the hearty nutrition of Protein Oats with the comfort of fluffy pancakes. Oatcakes make it easier to enjoy everyone's favorite breakfast comfort food, even when the morning is anything but slow.

Oatcakes deliver 10 grams of protein and more than 20% of the recommended daily value of fiber per serving. Simply add water, then mix and cook like a traditional pancake for a comforting breakfast that comes together in minutes.

Seven Sundays introduces Oatcakes, a first-of-its-kind breakfast that brings together protein oats and pancakes.

Across cereal, granola, muesli, protein oats and now Oatcakes, the brand continues to reimagine familiar breakfast staples with real ingredients, nostalgic flavors, and the kind of comfort that helps mornings feel a little more like a Sunday.

The new Oatcakes mix is made with real, simple ingredients and contains no refined sugar, glyphosate, artificial flavors, or gluten. By bringing the staying power of oats into a fluffy pancake, Seven Sundays has created a breakfast that satisfies like oatmeal while eating pancakes.

The idea for Oatcakes began around founders Hannah and Brady Barnstable's own breakfast table.

"Some of our favorite family memories happen around breakfast, but weekday mornings don't always leave room for those moments," said Hannah Barnstable, Founder and CEO of Seven Sundays. "Oatcakes were our way of bringing a little bit of Sunday into the everyday. We want to give families the comfort and taste of pancakes with the nourishment of oats, making it easier to enjoy a breakfast that feels special, even on the busiest mornings." What began as a family tradition eventually became Oatcakes.

Oatcakes are available this month at Target, Sprouts, Fresh Thyme, and SevenSundays.com for $7.49 each in three flavors:

Original

Double Chocolate

Pumpkin Spice (available for a limited time)

Oatcakes take Seven Sundays beyond the bowl, combining real ingredients, convenient nutrition and Sunday-morning comfort in a new format made for every day of the week.

For more information, visit sevensundays.com or follow @sevensundayscereal on Instagram.

ABOUT SEVEN SUNDAYS

Seven Sundays, is a brand built on an ounce of hope that breakfast could be better, like Sunday morning better. We make breakfast foods you grew up loving with ingredients you can feel good about all the way back to the farm. For families like us, for the farmers behind our food, and for all the folks who have given up on breakfast, welcome back to the table. Since the early days at a Minneapolis Farmer's Market, we've believed that our tiny family business could actually benefit people and planet health over the bottom line, because the bottom line is such a low bar to set. Since 2020, Seven Sundays has saved over 350 tons of waste from the food waste system by using upcycled ingredients. The brand does not use artificial or "natural" flavors, dyes, preservatives, refined sugars, GMOs, or Glyphosate. Seven Sundays is sold at Costco, Target, Walmart, Kroger, Sprouts, Whole Foods, and more. For more information on Seven Sundays, visit www.sevensundays.com.

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SOURCE Seven Sundays