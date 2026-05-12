Breakfast Brand Debuts Craveable New Cereals and Advances Cleaner Ingredient Innovation Through Target's "Ditch the Dye" Campaign

MINNEAPOLIS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Sundays , the breakfast brand redefining the morning routine with real ingredients and bold, better-for-you flavors, is expanding its presence at Target stores nationwide this month with a lineup of bestsellers and new products, led by the debut of its all-new PB Puffs and an exclusive, dye-free Red Velvet Oat Protein Cereal.

Seven Sundays brings a better bowl to Target with new PB Puffs and exclusive dye-free cereal

PB Puffs are a modern take on the peanut butter puffed cereal so many grew up with, now all grown up with ingredients you can feel good about. Each bowl delivers 10g of plant protein and natural sweetness from dates and maple syrup, now available in Peanut Butter and Chocolate Peanut Butter. Made with plant protein and upcycled corn flour, PB Puffs skip artificial dyes and refined sugars, offering a nostalgic, peanut-buttery crunch that fits today's breakfast table.

A shared commitment to cleaner ingredients and dye-free innovation is also central to the Target rollout. Seven Sundays is introducing an exclusive Red Velvet Oat Protein Cereal as part of Target's "Ditch the Dye" campaign, the retailer's initiative to remove all synthetic dyes from its food and beverage assortment. The cereal delivers the indulgent taste of a classic treat, without synthetic dyes, and is instead colored with beet powder, underscoring both brands' focus on raising the standard for what breakfast can be.

"Breakfast is more than just a meal at Seven Sundays. It's a moment to slow down, connect, and start the day with intention," said Hannah Barnstable, Founder and CEO of Seven Sundays. "We're proud to grow our partnership with Target in a way that makes those moments more accessible, with cereals that bring back the fun of what we loved as kids, made with the ingredients we look for now."

The Red Velvet launch builds on Seven Sundays' fan-favorite Oat Protein Cereal line, made with upcycled oats from oat milk production and offering three times the protein and twice the fiber of whole oats. Super Fruity Oat Protein Cereal is also joining the Target lineup as part of the brand's dye-free offerings.

New Items Now Available at Target:

PB Puffs: Peanut Butter and Chocolate Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Peanut Butter Oat Protein Cereal: Super Fruity and Red Velvet ( Target Exclusive )

Super Fruity and Red Velvet ( ) Nut Granolas: Day Dream and Rise & Shine

Day Dream and Rise & Shine Oat Granolas: Bright Side and Good Day

Bright Side and Good Day Protein Oats: Maple Almond

Seven Sundays continues to reimagine the breakfast aisle with a simple belief: better mornings start with better ingredients, and a breakfast worth slowing down for. For more information, visit sevensundays.com or follow @sevensundayscereal on Instagram.

ABOUT SEVEN SUNDAYS

Seven Sundays, a certified B-Corp, is rethinking the food system from the ground up, making breakfast foods that improve the health of people & the planet. Founders Hannah and Brady Barnstable started Seven Sundays to flip the US cereal aisle on its head after they had a taste of good muesli and a sustainable food system during their inspirational honeymoon to New Zealand. Seven Sundays makes breakfast options, like Muesli, Sunflower Cereal, and Oat Protein Cereal, with 100% real foods. Since 2020, Seven Sundays has saved over 350 tons of waste from the food waste system by using upcycled ingredients. The brand does not use artificial or "natural" flavors, dyes, preservatives, refined sugars, GMOs, or Glyphosate. Seven Sundays is sold at Costco, Target, Walmart, Kroger, Sprouts, Whole Foods, and more. For more information on Seven Sundays, visit www.sevensundays.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kate Murphy | Carissa Bass

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SOURCE Seven Sundays