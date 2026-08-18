Sex trafficking is happening right here in America, and too many children are suffering its devastating consequences. Join the fight for $2.

America's children are being targeted by traffickers, and two organizations are launching a national campaign to help stop exploitation before it starts.

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Selah Freedom, a leading anti-sex-trafficking organization, and L.Y.N. Funding Dreams ("L.Y.N.") today announced Right Here, a 90-day campaign designed to fund prevention, outreach and survivor-restoration programs. Every donation of $2 or more supports Selah Freedom's work and makes donors eligible to apply for one of five personal Dream Grants of up to $250,000.

Commercial sexual exploitation generates an estimated $173 billion annually worldwide, according to the International Labour Organization. Children are often exploited within American communities by someone they know, frequently following years of grooming. Many survivors served by Selah Freedom report first being exploited between ages 12 and 14.

For 15 years, Selah Freedom has worked to fight trafficking through prevention, awareness, outreach, residential care and consulting. Since 2011, the organization has served more than 7,500 survivors and trained more than 100 organizations across 35 states and five countries.

Since 2021, Selah Freedom's prevention team has trained more than 95,000 youth and adults to recognize and help stop exploitation.

"We will go to the ends of the earth to bring a survivor home," said Laurie Swink, CEO and co-founder of Selah Freedom. "But our greatest dream is a generation of children who never need rescuing at all. Every $2 in this campaign helps us get to a child before a trafficker does."

Supporters can join at lynfundingdreams.org/selah.

"Selah Freedom has a dream—to make child trafficking something we prevent instead of something we grieve," said Ken Smith, co-founder of L.Y.N. "When everyday people fund world-changing causes, we believe their own dreams deserve funding, too."

Media may request interviews with Selah Freedom leadership and survivor-leaders, b-roll and campaign assets using the contact below.

If you or someone you know needs help, call Selah Freedom's helpline at 1-888-8-FREE-ME.

About Selah Freedom

Founded in 2011, Selah Freedom works to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to people who have been exploited through prevention, awareness, outreach, residential and consulting programs. Learn more at selahfreedom.com.

About L.Y.N. Funding Dreams

L.Y.N. is a public charity that supports world-changing causes and awards life-changing grants to its donor community. www.lynfundingdreams.org

Full Release: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1209rHcri62IwzCC0p4wAMoMIHaXjaELL/edit

SOURCE Selah Freedom; L.Y.N. Funding Dreams