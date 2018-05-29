SF Catering company goes Above & Beyond for First Responders

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Anthony Barr and Anna Intertas-Barr are on a mission – to say Thank you to the First Responders Police stations in the Bay Area. On May 16th one of the Barr's companies, Above and Beyond Catering delivered the second in a series of Above and Beyond First Responders Thank you events at the Downtown Tenderloin station in San Francisco, delivering fresh box lunches to 90 officers. In April they presented the first Thank you event to the Bayview Station, also in SF, for 45 officers. They plan on continuing to recognize the First responders, who go above and beyond every day, station by station.
Anthony and Anna started Above and Beyond Catering in San Francisco in 2005 and have enjoyed tremendous success in the corporate arena. In 2016 they purchased Fork & Spoon Productions which specializes in private and high-end artisan events working with the best venues and vendors for anything from weddings to private chef bookings ensuring effortless entertaining. Both company's provide complete package services from set up to clean up and have vetted a wealth of the best vendors to service any type event from flowers to bartenders and servers leading to stellar reviews on all their social platforms as well as Yelp.
Moving forward into 2018 and the Barr's continue to expand to the South bay and down the Peninsula working on weddings and corporate catering as well as with the finest event planners to execute an effortless event for you or your company. For more information: http://abovecatering.com/ and http://www.forkandspoonproductions.com/, and stay tuned as they say Thank you to more First Responders which in Chef Anthony's view, "It's the best way for me to give back to the people that matter most and to continue to support the communities that support us."
