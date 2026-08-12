Shadow Sciences Group Brings Intelligence-Led Advisory to Travel and Real Estate with Launch of SCOUT and VEIL

The Minnesota-based risk advisory firm introduces SCOUT travel intelligence briefings and VEIL discrete real estate advisory, two services addressing exposure risks that conventional security frameworks were not built to manage.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadow Sciences Group LLC today announced SCOUT (Security and Conditions Overview for Upcoming Travel) and VEIL (Venue and Exposure Intelligence Landscape). The two intelligence-led advisory services are designed to address the exposure risks that accumulate through the ordinary conditions of a visible, connected life -- risks that conventional security frameworks were not built to manage.

VEIL addresses the full residential lifecycle -- from pre-purchase intelligence on a property's history, prior owner risk profile, and neighborhood conditions, through discrete acquisition, post-purchase security, and disposition services that include secure deletion of smart home and IoT device data. SCOUT delivers analyst-produced intelligence briefings for specific trips before departure, researched against a client's actual routing, lodging, and exposure profile rather than generic destination data.

The prior owner's threat history doesn't always leave when they do. Post this

To learn more about VEIL and SCOUT or to initiate a confidential consultation, visit https://www.shadowsciences.com/services or contact the Twin Cities Risk Briefing Center at (952) 392-8700.

VEIL: See What You're Buying Before You Commit

A standard home inspection evaluates the structure. It does not evaluate the prior owner's public profile or the threat history still associated with the address. It does not ask whether a prior owner's adversaries know the property changed hands. It does not surface a high-profile neighbor whose visibility creates collateral exposure for everyone on the street -- the protest next door, the media stakeout, the law enforcement activity that has nothing to do with the buyer but affects the address regardless. And it does not ask what the connected devices embedded throughout the home already know about the people who lived there, or what they will continue to share after the keys change hands.

VEIL (Venue and Exposure Intelligence Landscape) does. Pre-purchase intelligence covers the property's history, the neighborhood's risk profile, and physical security conditions. Discrete acquisition keeps the buyer's identity out of the public record. Post-purchase services address security hardening, network assessment, and discrete property management. At disposition, VEIL manages the data left behind -- the thermostat that learned the family's routine, the smart locks that logged every entry, the connected systems that retained years of behavioral history. Disposition services are available as a standalone engagement for any residential property.

Learn more: https://www.shadowsciences.com/veil

SCOUT: See Where You're Going Before You Arrive

SCOUT (Security and Conditions Overview for Upcoming Travel) is an analyst-produced intelligence briefing prepared for a specific trip before departure. Each report is researched against the client's actual routing, lodging, and exposure profile -- not a generic risk picture of a city. It covers the conditions that could affect safety, privacy, decisions, mobility, and continuity at the destination, and is issued once, for that trip, before it begins.

Learn more: https://www.shadowsciences.com/scout

According to Kia Hakimi, Partner at Shadow Sciences Group:

"When you buy a home, you buy the address. What most people never consider is that the address may carry a risk history that has nothing to do with them -- from the prior owner's profile, a neighbor's visibility, or events that put that street on someone's radar."

SCOUT and VEIL are available now, nationwide. Confidential consultations may be initiated at shadowsciences.com or by contacting the Twin Cities office directly. Engagements are scoped individually.

About Shadow Sciences Group

Shadow Sciences Group LLC is a boutique exposure intelligence and risk advisory firm headquartered in Edina, Minnesota. The firm provides Strategic Exposure Assessments, SCOUT travel intelligence briefings, and VEIL discrete real estate, and other advisory services. All engagements are conducted under confidentiality. Shadow Sciences Group does not disclose client relationships. Learn more at https://www.shadowsciences.com.

Media Contact

Shadow Sciences Group LLC

Will Stephans

Twin Cities: (952) 392-8700

Email: [email protected]

shadowsciences.com

SOURCE Shadow Sciences Group LLC