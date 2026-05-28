Shadow Sciences Group: Trust Is No Longer a Control Surface -- It Is the Attack Surface

Six-Chapter Series Examines Synthetic Identity, Deepfake Fraud, and What Verification Must Look Like When Familiar Signals Can No Longer Be Trusted

MINNEAPOLIS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadow Sciences Group LLC, a boutique exposure intelligence and risk advisory firm based in Edina, Minnesota, today released When Trust Becomes the Attack Surface, a six-chapter investigative series examining how artificial intelligence has systematically eroded the reliability of identity verification — and what a functional trust framework looks like in the environment that now exists.

Shadow Sciences

The series traces the collapse of conventional trust signals across six chapters: from account takeover schemes that exploit institutional trust, through the industrialization of synthetic credibility, to the $25 million deepfake fraud that demonstrated the real-world consequences of verification failure at the executive level. The final chapter introduces a Continuous Verification Model built on four components — identity, intent, context, and continuity — as a functional replacement for the familiarity-based trust assumptions that AI has rendered obsolete.

"Trust is no longer a control surface. It is the attack surface. The tools required to impersonate a known and trusted individual at scale are no longer experimental. They are operational, accessible, and being used now."

— Kia Hakimi, Partner, Shadow Sciences Group

When Trust Becomes the Attack Surface is available in full at shadowsciences.com/insights/when-trust-becomes-the-attack-surface.

When Trust Becomes the Attack Surface spans six chapters: Chapter 1 examines the account takeover case that defined the Trust Stack framework; Chapter 2 maps how AI has industrialized the production of synthetic credibility at scale; Chapter 3 addresses the consumer as an intelligence target and the data conditions that enable exploitation; Chapter 4 investigates deepfake-enabled executive fraud, including the $25 million Hong Kong case; Chapter 5 examines the collapse of familiarity as a verification proxy; and Chapter 6 presents the Continuous Verification Model as a functional framework for trust in the current environment.

The series follows The Org Chart Behind the Con, an eight-chapter investigation published in April 2026 mapping the operational structure of modern financial fraud — the recruitment pipelines, role hierarchies, script libraries, and economic model that make fraud a scalable industry. That series is available at shadowsciences.com/insights/the-org-chart-behind-the-con.

ABOUT SHADOW SCIENCES GROUP

Shadow Sciences Group is a boutique risk advisory firm providing intelligence-led Strategic Exposure Assessments to high-visibility individuals, including corporate executives, professional athletes, and public figures. The firm serves clients throughout the United States operating through a discreet network of Risk Briefing Centers delivering behavioral exposure analysis, threat intelligence, and protective risk strategy to those who require a higher standard of discretion and precision.

Shadow Sciences Group's advisory model is built on the premise that visibility creates exposure — and that exposure, left unassessed, becomes vulnerability.

shadowsciences.com • shadowsciences.com/contact

MEDIA CONTACT

Will Stephans, Shadow Sciences Group

(952) 392-8700 • [email protected] • shadowsciences.com/contact

SOURCE Shadow Sciences Group LLC