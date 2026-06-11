Shanghai Tonight opens with nearly 200 nighttime events

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn

The 2026 Shanghai Tonight series opened on June 6 at Zhangyuan in Jing'an district, bringing nearly 200 nighttime events to commercial areas, waterfront spaces, parks, museums, and neighborhoods across the city.

A poster for the 2026 Shanghai Tonight series.

The program, themed "Beyond Expectation", will be integrated with the Shanghai Shopping Festival and the upcoming Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season.

Where to go

Five popular nighttime destinations will roll out themed events inspired by Shanghai-style culture, waterfront art, fashionable social life, traditional Chinese heritage, and riverside light displays.

The Xintiandi-Taiping Lake area will introduce a nighttime pass with special visitor benefits, making use of its Shikumen blocks, outdoor seating areas, and terrace spaces. International visitors will also be able to use Visa Scan to Pay for seamless transactions. Upcoming events include FIFA World Cup-themed programs and Xintiandi Restaurant Week: Italian Edition.

The Wujiang Road-Fengshengli area will focus on rooftop venues, combining lane-house night walks, live performances, late-night radio shows, and sports viewing. North Maoming Road will host public viewing events tied to major sporting events, including the World Cup. Fengshengli will partner with international craft beer brands on soccer-themed food and beverage events, while Wujiang Road will launch specialty markets.

At Gate M West Bund Dream Center, nearly 40 restaurants will extend their hours during the World Cup period. The area will also offer special summer nighttime menus, along with events such as the GATE M film festival, a waterfront music festival, and a light festival.

The Lujiazui riverside-Super Brand Mall area will introduce three themed routes focused on trendy entertainment, international art appreciation, and family-oriented study tours. The routes will connect major attractions including the Oriental Pearl Tower, Super Brand Mall, Shanghai World Financial Center, Museum of Art Pudong, Jin Mao Tower, and Shanghai Ocean Aquarium, combining river views, international cuisine, sightseeing, and cultural experiences.

The Yuyuan Garden area will upgrade its Summer Fantasy Night program and work with the Shanghai International Film Festival to create film-inspired streetscapes. A new "ticket stub plus benefits" program will also be introduced. The Bund Finance Center will host events including the first baking-themed exhibition featuring Butterbear, a Thailand Culture Month program, an urban water park, pop-up stores, and seasonal music performances.

More places to explore

Other recommended nightlife spots include Jing'an Joy City for rooftop dining and Ferris wheel views, Global Harbor in Putuo district for late-night dining and entertainment, Daxue Road in Yangpu district for youth-oriented social scenes, Seoul Night Market in Minhang district for South Korean food and culture, and Columbia Circle in Changning district for theater, handicrafts, food, and community life.

New additions include Qiantan, which will host summer events such as a beer festival, a coffee and dessert festival, and a music festival, and Panlong Tiandi, which will offer water-themed night markets, light shows, floating concerts, and riverside bar experiences.

Getting around at night

Following the launch of dedicated nighttime bus routes last year, this year's Shanghai Tonight campaign will further connect public transportation with major commercial areas.

A double-decker sightseeing bus route featuring classic Bund night views will operate as a themed Shanghai Tonight route. During selected promotional periods, passengers on themed buses will receive limited-edition commemorative ticket stubs. These can be redeemed for exclusive souvenirs at participating destinations including Yuyuan Garden Malls, BFC, Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum, Xintiandi Dongtaili, and the Shanghai Sports Museum.

More events citywide

Across seven major categories — nighttime shopping, dining, entertainment, reading, performances, sports, and sightseeing — nearly 200 events will be rolled out across the city.

Featured events include Bailian Night, which will connect major Bailian Group commercial destinations through shopping promotions, public sports-viewing events, and intangible cultural heritage craft showcases.

The Shanghai E-sports Association will organize a national-level professional virtual soccer tournament at Shanghai No 1 Department Store, along with a World Cup-themed soccer market and public viewing areas in multiple commercial areas.

Suhewan MixC World will team up with the "Scruffy Puppy", the giant West Highland White Terrier-shaped topiary at Suhewan Central Green Space, to offer pet-friendly buses, social events for pet owners, fun challenges, riverside walking experiences, and themed lighting installations along Suzhou Creek.

INS will open a nighttime amusement park in Fuxing Park for both families and younger visitors.

Hero Dome plans to stage more than 150 events this year, with Tomorrowland scheduled to return in October.

Neo Young 6 will mark the 10th anniversary of Meituan's Must-eat List with food- and entertainment-themed events, including a temporary street carnival.

Hong Shou Fang will launch its "mountain and sea flavors season", featuring a Chaoshan-inspired market and a creative potato festival.

Laowaijie will present a World Cup-themed night market inspired by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, combining live match broadcasts, international cuisine, and live music performances.

Nighttime economy trends

According to a nighttime economy report released by Meituan, Shanghai remained one of China's leading cities for nighttime consumption in 2025, with total spending up 6.6 percent year-on-year. On-demand retail services drove nighttime shopping growth of nearly 40 percent, while spending on cultural and artistic experiences and new experiential activities rose by more than 30 percent. Spending at bars during nighttime hours rose by more than 25 percent from the previous year.

The report also highlighted emerging trends such as experiential dining, nighttime performances, late-opening museums, and family-oriented educational tours.

SOURCE english.shanghai.gov.cn