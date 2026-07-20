Agreement signed to establish World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization

SHANGHAI, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn

A signing ceremony for an agreement establishing the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization was held in Shanghai on July 16.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (third from left) speaks with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after the signing ceremony for the agreement establishing the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization in Shanghai on July 16.

Representatives from 29 countries signed the agreement, making their countries founding members of the organization.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed the agreement on behalf of the Chinese government. The organization will be headquartered in Shanghai.

The agreement stipulates that the independent intergovernmental organization will be guided by the purposes of the UN Charter, uphold the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, and follow a people-centered approach.

The organization aims to promote international cooperation and global governance in artificial intelligence, ensure the sound and orderly development of AI in a beneficial, safe, and equitable direction, and bring benefits to all humanity.

SOURCE english.shanghai.gov.cn