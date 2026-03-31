Shaq Is Back! Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS, A Slam Dunk Gummy Candy, Brings Big Flavor to Final Four® Weekend

Shaq-A-Licious Returns as the Official Gummy of the NCAA® Tournament for Second Straight Year

HERSHEY, Pa., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March Madness® just got sweeter as Shaquille O'Neal throws down his new hoops‑inspired candy, Shaq‑A‑Licious SLAMS, into the tournament spotlight for the first time. As the official gummy partner of the NCAA, Shaq-A-Licious will be part of the action throughout Final Four Weekend during fan activities and Shaquille's Big Pod podcast.

Shaquille O'Neal with Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS

Created in collaboration with The Hershey Company, Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS delivers a one-of-a-kind gummy experience that's inspired by Shaquille's love of basketball and big-kid energy. Each bag features multi-textural crunchy-coated gummy balls in watermelon, strawberry and orange flavors paired with a chewy sour mango hoop, designed to mimic the action of basketball, encouraging consumers to dunk the crunchy gummy balls into the sour mango hoop for their own sweet victory.

"I am thrilled to bring Big Pod and my Shaq-A-Licious gummies to Final Four weekend. It's a perfect combination of all the things I love, basketball, sweets and bringing people together," said Shaquille O'Neal. "SLAMS is about having fun. I want fans to stack it, slam it and snack it with me while we watch the future of basketball battle it out on the court."

A Slam-Dunk Weekend of Fan Experiences

To celebrate the partnership, Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS will host a series of activations during Final Four weekend:

Operation Homefront Partnership with Walmart (April 2): Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS and Reese's are teaming up with the national nonprofit Operation Homefront to give back to military families. The Shaq-A-Licious truck will visit the Walmart Supercenter in Greenwood, Ind. and provide candy and fun as Reese's NABC College All Star athletes shop alongside pre-selected military families with a $500 shopping spree provided by The Hershey Company.

SLAMS and are teaming up with the national nonprofit Operation Homefront to give back to military families. The truck will visit the Walmart Supercenter in Greenwood, Ind. and provide candy and fun as NABC College All Star athletes shop alongside pre-selected military families with a $500 shopping spree provided by The Hershey Company. Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS Truck at the NCAA Tip-Off Tailgate (April 3-6) : Taking place on Georgia Street, this free, public event lets fans roll up to the Shaq‑A‑Licious truck for gummy samples, giveaways, and an interactive, candy‑inspired activation designed to capture the thrill of a slam dunk moment.

: Taking place on Georgia Street, this free, public event lets fans roll up to the truck for gummy samples, giveaways, and an interactive, candy‑inspired activation designed to capture the thrill of a slam dunk moment. Big Pod with Shaq Live Taping (April 6): Shaquille O'Neal will record a special live episode of his top-rated podcast Big Pod, celebrating the Final Four atmosphere and connecting with fans at the heart of college basketball's biggest stage.

FAQs



Where can I buy Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS?

You can find Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS at retailers nationwide and online, including Shaqalicious.com. They're perfect for game-day watch parties, tailgates and tournament celebrations. Also available: Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies in Original, Sour and Sneaker Shapes.



How do I participate in Tip-Off Tailgate?

Tip-Off Tailgate is a free, public event. For hours of operation and additional details, visit https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/overview.



Media:

Instagram: @shaqalicious_official

TikTok: @shaqaliciousofficial



Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS Product Images

About Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athletes-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless ventures.

The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on TNT's Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA."

O'Neal is a universally recognized figure in sports, entertainment, and pop culture. His music career began with the release of four rap albums with his first, Shaq Diesel, which went platinum. Today, he is known worldwide as DJ Diesel. His DJ business has become a global enterprise, with his SHAQ's Bass All-Stars Festival and Shaq's Fun House—an immersive event series combining live performances, carnival rides, and celebrity appearances.

O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, established The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation which provides resources for underserved youth. He also gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq-to-School and Shaq-a-Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille's status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. The brand currently has more than 350 locations in development worldwide and 40-plus locations open in traditional and non-traditional restaurant settings.

Follow Shaquille O'Neal on TikTok, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness through its iconic brands. With more than 20,000 remarkable employees worldwide, Hershey delivers delicious, high-quality products across approximately 70 countries, generating over $11.2 billion in annual revenues. The company's portfolio includes beloved chocolate and confectionery brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, Shaq-A-Licious alongside popular salty snacks including SkinnyPop and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating responsibly and supporting its people and communities. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

SOURCE The Hershey Company