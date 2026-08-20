Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken Celebrates Grand Opening in Beverly, Massachusetts on August 22

First 36 Guests in Line to Receive Free Sandwiches for a Year and Chances to Win Signed Sports Gear**

Local Franchise Group JBMM Hospitality Builds on Wrentham Success as Big Chicken Expands its Massachusetts Footprint

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Chicken is making another BIG move in Massachusetts. The award-winning concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer, Shaquille O'Neal, has officially landed in Beverly, bringing its bold flavors and larger-than-life personality to Boston's North Shore as the Brand continues to grow its Massachusetts footprint.

"Beverly has all the ingredients we look for in a Big Chicken community." Post this Big Chicken has more than 40 locations open and dozens more in development across North America and beyond.

Located at 55 Dodge Street, Big Chicken Beverly will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, August 22, 2026. The first 36 guests in line will receive free sandwiches for a year** – a nod to O'Neal's No. 36 jersey during his time with the Boston Celtics. Throughout the event, guests can enjoy even more chances to score exclusive food offers, entertainment and other surprises and delights. Guests who sign up for the Big Chicken app and visit the event will also have the chance to win fan prizes, including a signed basketball and jersey.

Big Chicken in Beverly is the latest chapter for local franchisees, Barry Lattuca, James O'Hanlon, Michael Scibelli and Martin LaChance, of JBMM Hospitality ("JBMM"). The group first introduced Big Chicken to the Bay State through the Brand's first-ever "Dunk Truck" pop-up at Wrentham Premium Outlets in 2025. Following a strong community response, JBMM opened a permanent storefront at the outlets in January 2026 and has now brought the Brand to Beverly.

"Massachusetts has welcomed Big Chicken in a BIG way since the very first day we rolled in with the Dunk Truck, and opening in Beverly gives us another opportunity to build on that momentum," said Lattuca. "We're looking forward to celebrating with everyone who has welcomed us so far with open arms and introducing even more of the community to the BIG Flavor and BIG Fun that make Big Chicken special."

Known for a bold menu, Big Chicken features fan-favorite chicken sandwiches like The Shaq Attack and The Ultimate – stacked high with mac and cheese and crispy onion rings – alongside crispy tenders and the Brand's Dunks. Guests can also dig into signature sides, hand-spun milkshakes and first-of-its-kind Shaq Snacks, featuring crispy tenders stacked on garlic toast with bold toppings.

Just in time for the celebration, Big Chicken is leveling up every sandwich, tender and side with its "Big Dip Energy" – a lineup of limited-time dips dropping each month, crafted for dunking, dipping and drizzling. Guests can get a first taste of its newest drop, Root Beer BBQ.

"Beverly has all the ingredients we look for in a Big Chicken community – great energy, a strong local identity and people who appreciate seriously good food," said Gregg Majewski, CEO of Big Chicken. "With the JBMM team leading the way, we're excited to plant our flag on the North Shore and continue growing our Massachusetts footprint."

Big Chicken has more than 40 locations open and dozens more in development across North America and beyond. The Brand continues to introduce its signature "BIG Flavor, BIG Food and BIG Fun" to guests through arenas, airports, cruise ships and traditional storefronts, all while serving its mashup of comfort food and craveworthy flavors.

Big Chicken Beverly will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

To learn more about Big Chicken in Beverly, visit www.bigchicken.com. Follow the Brand on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and TikTok to stay up to date on new restaurant openings, menu launches and other BIG updates.

**Free Big Chicken sandwiches for a year is available to the first 36 guests who are enrolled or enroll in Big Chicken's Rewards. Guests can visit https://www.bigchicken.com/big-chicken-rewards or download the Big Chicken Rewards app for iOS or Android and sign up. Limited to $10.00 per week. Reward is only valid to redeem every 7 days. Terms and conditions apply.

ABOUT BIG CHICKEN

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken fuses craveable comfort food with today's bold, modern flavors. Named as Fast Casual's Top Mover & Shaker and backed by a dream team of partners including Craveworthy Brands, JRS Hospitality and Authentic Brands Group, the concept offers a glimpse into Founder Shaquille O'Neal's home-cooked childhood favorites and larger-than-life personality through its all-star lineup of stacked chicken sandwiches, signature sides and hand-spun shakes. With several traditional locations currently open and in development, Big Chicken offers entrepreneurs the chance to bring BIG Fun, BIG Flavor, and BIG Smiles to communities across the U.S. and abroad. To learn more about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com.

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands