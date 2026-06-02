A decade after its founding, SLM reflects on its evolution from a direct mail startup to a performance-driven omnichannel marketing platform with 2B in lifetime mail volume

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Share Local Media (SLM) is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of growth, innovation, and impact across the offline marketing space.

Founded in 2016, SLM was built on a simple belief: direct mail needed to be reinvented for modern, digitally native brands. For decades, the channel had proven to be highly effective, but had also acquired a reputation for having long lead times, high minimums, and painful workflows. Share Local Media set out to reimagine the channel from the ground up, with a goal of making it faster, easier, more measurable, and more efficient.

Share Local Media Celebrates 10 Years of Growth and 2 Billion in Lifetime Mail Volume Post this

Ten years later, that vision has helped thousands of businesses grow efficiently and scalably, and connect with consumers through a tactile, brand accretive medium.

"We started this company with a small team, a single product, a handful of clients that believed in us, and a big vision: we wanted to reinvent one of the largest marketing channels in the country," said Teju Prabhakar, Founder and CEO of Share Local Media. "Today, we have close to 100 employees, a portfolio of products and services across multiple channels, thousands of clients, and an even bigger vision: to reinvent the entire offline marketing space. This milestone is a reflection of the people, clients, and partners who helped make it possible."

Over the past decade, SLM has expanded its capabilities, grown its team, and evolved alongside a rapidly changing marketing landscape. What began with a focus on performance-driven direct mail, powered by better people and process, has grown into a broader omnichannel platform built on outstanding product and technology, best-in-class analytics, and deep channel expertise.

The company's recent momentum reflects that evolution. Over the past year, SLM has strengthened its position as a comprehensive marketing platform, building expanded real-time reporting capabilities for all direct mail types into its Poplar platform, and continuing to layer technology into every aspect of campaign planning and execution. SLM also launched its out-of-home offering last year, quickly earning industry recognition for a proprietary methodology that pairs direct mail attribution with OOH reach.

While SLM is proud of what it has accomplished over the last 10 years, the company believes its biggest opportunities are still ahead.

"Reaching a decade in business is something worth celebrating," Prabhakar added. "But we're not spending much time looking in the rearview mirror. We're focused on what's next: continuing to build technology that supports our mission of making things faster, better, and more efficient for clients, and pairing that with outstanding channel expertise and analytics to deliver best-in-class marketing outcomes. The next chapter of SLM will be our most exciting yet."

About Share Local Media

Share Local Media is a performance-driven marketing company specializing in direct mail, OOH, data solutions, and omnichannel marketing strategies. By combining advanced targeting, analytics, and execution, SLM helps brands reach the right consumers and drive measurable business results.

Media Contact

Fiona Micoleau

Share Local Media

[email protected]

(530) 277-8970

www.sharelocalmedia.com

SOURCE Share Local Media