Share Local Media Wins Gold Mailbox Award for an Integrated Direct Mail & OOH campaign, measured by the OOH matchback - a proprietary methodology that will redefine OOH measurement moving forward

Building on direct mail's performance foundation, the campaign extended into out-of-home with a first-of-its-kind matchback approach designed to tie exposed individuals to customer transactions - redefining how media impact can be measured across channels.

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Share Local Media, a full-service direct mail and OOH agency, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Mailbox Award at the 2026 REGGIE Awards, presented by the United States Postal Service. The honor recognizes the agency's innovative, mail-led campaign developed for Fabletics, which demonstrated how direct mail data and strategy can pair with OOH to power a high-performing, multi-channel retail activation.

A Mail-Led Approach That Redefined Channel Integration

Share Local Media accepting the Gold Mailbox Award for an Integrated Direct Mail & OOH campaign.

Share Local Media took a unique approach to Fabletics' offline strategy by leveraging OOH media to enhance direct mail performance rather than compete with it - improving overall campaign effectiveness while reaching incremental consumers.

Fabletics needed a solution that could not only drive measurable retail performance, but also extend audience reach and unify channel impact across offline media. Seven OOH placements, a mix of static and digital bulletins positioned near stores and along high-traffic commuter routes, were intentionally timed to run ahead of and during mail delivery, warming audiences before each mail piece arrived in-home.

A Industry-first OOH Matchback Analysis

Unlike traditional OOH measurement, which relies on broad reach and lift metrics, Share Local Media's proprietary OOH matchback methodology connects exposed audiences directly to customer transactions to report actual purchases tied to the media, a capability that's rarely been possible within OOH. The result was a more precise understanding of how OOH exposure contributed to store visits and sales, bringing digital-level accountability to offline marketing.

"SLM's OOH Matchback will become a key industry standard going forward," said Gahwui Kim, VP at Share Local Media. "The ability to connect customer transactions to an OOH campaign presents a powerful case for the type of impact offline media can have for performance marketers."

Results That Speak for Themselves

The campaign delivered exceptional, measurable results that far exceeded industry benchmarks:

+122% lift in store traffic versus control during the 14-day attribution window

versus control during the 14-day attribution window +255% store traffic lift at locations with the strongest overlap between OOH exposure and mail delivery

at locations with the strongest overlap between OOH exposure and mail delivery +7.4% lift in average daily orders during the campaign and 14-day attribution period

during the campaign and 14-day attribution period An estimated $45 cost per order as validated through the proprietary OOH-to-household matchback methodology developed by Share Local Media

About Share Local Media

Share Local Media is a full-service direct mail and out-of-home agency founded by direct marketers for direct marketers. Originally focused on D2C e-commerce brands, the agency has grown to serve a wide range of client types with a singular focus: driving high-scale, CPA-efficient outcomes. Headquartered in New York, NY. www.sharelocalmedia.com

About the REGGIE Awards & Gold Mailbox

The REGGIE Awards, presented by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), are among the most prestigious recognition programs in advertising. The Gold Mailbox Award, presented in partnership with the United States Postal Service, specifically honors campaigns that demonstrate the power of direct mail as a measurable, strategic performance driver. Learn more at www.reggieawards.org.

Media Contact

Fiona Micoleau

Share Local Media

[email protected]

(530) 277-8970

www.sharelocalmedia.com

SOURCE Share Local Media