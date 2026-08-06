Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

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Ademi LLP

Aug 06, 2026, 18:16 ET

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Honeywell Aerospace may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on recent allegation regarding disclosures Honeywell Aerospace made with respect to its ability to bring services and products to market in light of persistent supply chain constraints.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.  For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP

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