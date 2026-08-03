Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Supernus (Nasdaq: SUPN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Indivior Pharmaceuticals.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Supernus shareholders will receive 1.5401 common shares of Indivior Pharmaceuticals for each share of Supernus Pharmaceuticals they own. Upon the close of the transaction, Indivior Pharmaceuticals stockholders will own approximately 56.5% of the combined company, and Supernus Pharmaceuticals stockholders will own approximately 43.5% of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis.

Supernus insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Supernus by imposing a significant penalty if Supernus accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Supernus board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP