Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Beazer Homes USA, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

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Ademi LLP

Aug 07, 2026, 11:13 ET

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Beazer (NYSE: BZH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Dream Finders.

Click here  to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Beazer shareholders will receive $33.50 for each share of Beazer common stock in an all-cash transaction at an enterprise value of approximately $2.2 billion. Beazer insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Beazer by imposing a significant penalty if Beazer accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Beazer board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP                                                     
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

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