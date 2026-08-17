Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Blue Ridge (NYSEAM: BRBS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with HomeTrust Bancshares.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Blue Ridge shareholders will receive 0.086 of a share of HomeTrust common stock for each share of Blue Ridge common stock, equating to approximately $4.28 per share, based on HomeTrust's five-day volume-weighted average price of $49.82 as of Aug. 14, 2026, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $448.1 million.

Blue Ridge insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Blue Ridge by imposing a significant penalty if Blue Ridge accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Blue Ridge board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP