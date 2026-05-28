Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

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Ademi LLP

May 28, 2026, 11:13 ET

MILWAUKEE, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Caesars (NASDAQ: CZR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Fertitta Entertainment.

Click here  to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Caesars stockholders will receive $31.00 for each outstanding share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $17.6 billion, including the assumption of $11.9 billion of Caesars' outstanding debt.

Caesars insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Caesars by imposing a significant penalty if Caesars accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Caesars board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP                                                     
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

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