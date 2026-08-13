Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Cellebrite DI Ltd.

News provided byAdemi LLP
Aug 13, 2026, 14:08 ET
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Cellebrite may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.
The investigation focuses on recent disclosures regarding risks and Cellebrite's ability to execute with respect to U.S. federal and European government opportunities, which were encountering additional administrative and procurement requirements related to Cellebrite's foreign-entity status.
Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com
SOURCE Ademi LLP
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