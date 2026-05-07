Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

News provided by

Ademi LLP

May 07, 2026, 10:00 ET

MILWAUKEE  , May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Catalyst (NASDAQ: CPRX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Angelini Pharma.

Click here  to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Catalyst stockholders will receive $31.50 per share in cash, valuing the transaction at approximately $4.1 billion. Catalyst insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Catalyst by imposing a significant penalty if Catalyst accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Catalyst board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP                                                        
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Alphatec (NASDAQ: ATEC). The investigation results from inaccurate statements...
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Primoris Services Corporation

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Primoris Services Corporation

Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Primoris (NYSE: PRIM). The investigation results from inaccurate statements...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics