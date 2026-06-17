Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Fathom Holdings Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Fathom (NASDAQ: FTHM) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Bed Bath & Beyond.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Fathom shareholders will receive 0.2236 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond common stock for each Fathom share held, subject to certain adjustments at closing in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $53.38 million.

Fathom insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Fathom by imposing a significant penalty if Fathom accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Fathom board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP