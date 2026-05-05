Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating First Seacoast (NASDAQ: FSEA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Cambridge Financial.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

First Seacoast stockholders will receive $17.25 in cash for each share of common stock in a transaction valued at approximately $80.9 million. First Seacoast insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for First Seacoast by imposing a significant penalty if First Seacoast accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the First Seacoast board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP