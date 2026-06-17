Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Huntsman Corporation is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Olin.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Huntsman shareholders will receive 0.5476 shares in Olin for every one (1) share of Huntsman. Upon completion of the transaction, Olin shareholders will own approximately 54.5% and Huntsman shareholders will own approximately 45.5% of the combined company.

Huntsman insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Huntsman by imposing a significant penalty if Huntsman accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Huntsman board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP