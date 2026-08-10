Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether MarineMax, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

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Ademi LLP

Aug 10, 2026, 11:12 ET

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Safe Harbor Marinas.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

MarineMax shareholders will receive $53.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion. MarineMax insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for MarineMax by imposing a significant penalty if MarineMax accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the MarineMax board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

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