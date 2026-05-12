Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether NSTS Bancorp Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating NSTS (NASDAQ: NSTS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Brookfield Bancshares.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

NSTS stockholders will receive approximately $14.28 for each share of common stock in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $73.7 million. NSTS insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for NSTS by imposing a significant penalty if NSTS accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the NSTS board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP