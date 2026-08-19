Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Weave Communications, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Weave (NYSE: WEAV) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Francisco Partners.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Weave stockholders will receive $7.40, valuing the company at approximately $650 million. Weave insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Weave by imposing a significant penalty if Weave accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Weave board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP