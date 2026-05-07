SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into KORE Group Holdings, Inc. ("KORE").

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Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

May 07, 2026, 16:29 ET

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who own KORE Group Holdings, Inc. ("KORE" or the "Company") (NYSE: KORE) stock purchased on or before February 26, 2026.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the KORE Board of Directors in connection with KORE's entry into a definitive merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") with Searchlight Capital Partners and Abry Partners for an all-cash acquisition. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, KORE shareholders are expected to receive $9.25 per share in cash. Levi & Korsinsky's KORE investigation concerns whether the Board of Directors breached its fiduciary duties owed to the company's stockholders.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/kore-group-holdings-inc-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

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