SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. - AKCA

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. ("Akcea" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:  AKCA).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Akcea and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On May 8, 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") published briefing documents in advance of a May 10, 2018 advisory panel meeting regarding Akcea's volanesorsen product.  In the briefing documents, the FDA noted that significant portions of patients treated with volanesorsen had experienced steep reductions in their blood platelet counts.  

On this news, Akcea's share price fell $2.87, or 13.24%, to close at $18.80.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

