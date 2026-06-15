Shareholder Alert: Wisconsin Firm Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Breach of Fiduciary Duty against Fiserv, Inc

MILWAUKEE, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible breach of fiduciary claims against Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV). The investigation results from recent announcement, investigations and lawsuits against Fiserv.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On June 15, 2026, Fiserv announced that its CEO and board member Michael P. Lyons was resigning effective immediately. The investigation focusses on whether the board of Fiserv has breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP