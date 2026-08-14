Shareholders who lost money in shares of Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI) should contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline October 5, 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI) ("Blaize or the "Company") between July 18, 2025 and April 28, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Investors who purchased Blaize shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for October 5, 2026.

The filed complaint alleges that on April 28, 2026, Pelican Way Research published a report entitled "Blaize AI: Running Up The Share Price Based on a Seemingly Bogus Deal, Conveniently Timed for Massive Dilution" (the "Report").

The Report alleged that Blaize had "artificially boosted [its] share price by engaging in a bogus deal with a 4-month-old counterparty whose website features 'products' that appear to be photoshopped to add the Blaize logo." The Report focused on Blaize's recently announced agreement with NeoTensr, which Blaize had announced was expected to generate up to $50 million in revenue.

After the publication of this Report, the price of Blaize stock fell by more than 12%, to close at $1.90 on April 28, 2026.

WHY WOLF HALDENSTEIN?

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

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SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP