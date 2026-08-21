Shareholders who lost money in shares of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) should contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline October 5, 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that sold the common stock of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) ("Smartsheet" or the "Company") between June 1, 2024 and September 23, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Investors who sold Smartsheet shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for October 5, 2026.

Smartsheet is a software-as-a-service company that offers a cloud-based work management platform and other professional services.

According to the complaint, on January 24, 2024, Smartsheet received an unsolicited, non-public

offer from a consortium comprised of Blackstone Inc. and Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC (the "Consortium") to purchase all Smartsheet's outstanding shares for $56.25 per share. In April 2024, Smartsheet's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to buy back up to $150 million of its outstanding stock. On July 8, 2024, the Consortium raised its offer to $56.50 per share, and on August 21, 2024, it reiterated that

offer.

The complaint further alleges that while these offers remained undisclosed to the investing public, Smartsheet continued to repurchase its common stock on the open market at prices significantly below the Consortium's offers, denying unsuspecting sellers the benefit of the pending acquisition price.



During the Class Period, Smartsheet's average stock price was $46.45 per share — well below the Consortium's offers. On September 24, 2024, before the market opened, Smartsheet publicly disclosed the transaction with the Consortium. The merger closed on January 22, 2025, with the Consortium acquiring Smartsheet for $56.50 per share, a price significantly higher than what any Class Period sellers received on the open market.

WHY WOLF HALDENSTEIN?

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

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SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP