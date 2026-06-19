Shareholders who lost money in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline August 4, 2026

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares of Verra Mobility Corporation ("Verra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRRM) between February 24, 2026, to May 26, 2026, inclusive.

Investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff must file a motion by August 4, 2026.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

According to the filed complaint, Defendants provided positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Verra's relationship with Avis Budget Group ("Avis"), In particular, whether it would be obtaining a contract extension with Avis. Further, the Company minimized concerns that major rent-a-cars could replace Verra with in-house solutions or outsourced alternatives.

On May 26, 2026, Verra issued a press release announcing a termination notice from Avis regarding its contract and accordingly lowered its 2026 full-year financial outlook. A week later, June 1, 2026, the Company announced a sudden and surprising transition of its President and Chief Executive Officer, David Roberts.

Following this news, the price of Verra's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $13.08 per share on May 26, 2026, Verra's stock price fell to $3.85 per share on May 27, 2026, a decline of about 71%.

Investors who purchased Verra shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for August 4, 2026.

WHY WOLF HALDENSTEIN?

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP