Shark Tank Winner and Johns Hopkins Finance Professor Releases "The Social Security Playbook" -- A Decision-First Guide to the $182,000 Mistake Millions of Retirees Make

New book from The Benefits Insider™ creator Kwame Kuadey replaces rulebook-style Social Security guides with seven real-life decisions and 75 plain-English answers, launching August 19 in hardcover, paperback, and ebook.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The median American household leaves $182,370 in lifetime Social Security benefits on the table by claiming at the wrong time, according to research published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Entrepreneur, educator, and retirement benefits expert Kwame Kuadey believes the problem isn't that retirees don't read the rules. It's that every guide on the market is organized around the rules instead of the decisions. His new book, The Social Security Playbook: 7 Big Decisions and 75 Essential Answers to Get Every Dollar You Deserve (LegaBrand Press), releases today in hardcover, paperback, and ebook.

The Social Security Playbook cover Benefits Insider, Kwame Kuadey

Most Social Security books open with regulations, definitions, and program history before ever telling readers what any of it means for their lives. The Social Security Playbook inverts that structure. It is built around the seven decisions every retiree actually faces: when to claim, working while on benefits, spousal and ex-spousal benefits, survivor strategies, disability versus early retirement, taxes and withholding, and Medicare timing. Alongside them, it answers the 75 questions Kuadey hears most from the 350,000-plus followers of his Benefits Insider™ education channels.

"The questions people ask me every day are not rule questions. They're decision questions," said Kuadey. "Nobody wakes up wondering about paragraph three of a regulation. They wake up wondering, 'Should I take my benefits at 62 or wait until 70? If I keep working, will they take away my check? How does divorce affect my benefits?' This book starts where their real life starts, and it doesn't make them earn the answer by wading through jargon first."

What Makes This Book Different

At the heart of the book is the Claim Smart System™, Kuadey's signature methodology that distills hundreds of Social Security Administration rules into a clear path, one he describes as "a GPS for your retirement." Rather than generic advice, the system personalizes each of the seven decisions to the reader's situation, whether single, married, widowed, or navigating divorce.

Every chapter follows the same repeatable rhythm so readers are never lost: Quick Answer, What It Means for You, If/Then scenarios, Do This Next, real examples, pitfalls, and a checklist. The book also includes a 7-Minute Diagnostic that points readers to their highest-value decision first, printable Decision Cards, word-for-word scripts for calling the Social Security Administration, and a "bring-to-SSA" checklist for appointment day.

The book is also engineered to outlast the annual churn of government figures. Strategies in the chapters are timeless, while every number that changes each year (earnings limits, premiums, and tax brackets) lives in a single reference appendix, with a free, always-current companion PDF available to all readers online. Readers in 2027 and beyond get the same value as readers on launch day.

"Social Security isn't about what you've paid in. It's about what you strategically claim," Kuadey added. "I've spent my career finding the edge in complex systems and turning messy rules into playbooks people can actually use. This is that playbook for the biggest retirement decision most households will ever make."

About the Author

Kwame Kuadey is an entrepreneur, author, and educator. A winner on ABC's Shark Tank, he built his first company to more than $60 million in total revenue before turning his focus to retirement benefits education. He serves as Adjunct Professor of Finance at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and is the creator of The Benefits Insider™, a media brand reaching more than 350,000 followers across YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok with plain-English guidance on Social Security and Medicare. The Social Security Playbook is the first book in the Benefits Insider Guide series; The Medicare Playbook is planned for Spring 2027.

Availability

The Social Security Playbook: 7 Big Decisions and 75 Essential Answers to Get Every Dollar You Deserve is available now on Amazon in hardcover ($24.99), paperback ($16.99), and Kindle ebook ($9.99), published by LegaBrand Press.

Media Contact

Carrie Brenner

The Benefits Insider™ / LegaBrand Press

Email: [email protected]

410-490-9166

Web: https://benefitsinsider.co/

Review copies, interviews, and high-resolution cover art available on request.

SOURCE Kwame Kaudey