Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction Returns to Boston as Community Rallies Around Recovery and Hope

7th Annual Event Honors Those Lost, Celebrates Recovery, and Calls for Evidence-Based Care

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As overdose deaths in Boston continue to decline while remaining a significant public health challenge, hundreds of people from across Greater Boston will gather at DCR Carson Beach on Sunday, October 4th for the 7th Annual Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction, a powerful community event that brings together families, friends, advocates, healthcare leaders, and people in recovery to honor loved ones, celebrate recovery, and take action to end the addiction crisis.

The Walk is one of six events taking place across the country as part of Shatterproof's national effort to transform how addiction is prevented, treated, and understood in America.

While Boston saw encouraging progress in 2024—with overdose deaths declining 41% from the previous year to 192 deaths, the lowest level since 2015, and non-fatal overdose hospitalizations falling 56%—the crisis continues to affect hundreds of residents each year. Fentanyl remains a driving force behind the epidemic, involved in 90% of opioid-related overdose deaths and 86% of opioid-related overdose hospitalizations.

"Progress is possible, but too many families are still struggling to find the care and support they need," said Pam Jenkins, CEO of Shatterproof. "The Walk brings communities together to honor those we've lost, celebrate recovery, and remind every person affected by addiction that they are not alone. Together, we can build a future where everyone has access to quality, evidence-based care."

Why It Matters

Despite encouraging progress in reducing overdose deaths, substance use disorder continues to affect families across Massachusetts and Boston. Significant treatment gaps remain, and stigma continues to prevent many people from seeking care.

About 1 in 5 Massachusetts and Boston residents experienced substance use disorder within the past year, higher than the national average.

Only about 1 in 4 Massachusetts adults recognize substance use disorder as a chronic medical condition, illustrating ongoing misunderstandings about addiction as a health condition.

While 56% of Massachusetts residents would be willing to have someone with substance use disorder as a neighbor, only 37% would be comfortable having someone with substance use disorder marry into their family, highlighting the persistence of stigma in close personal relationships.

Despite Massachusetts' strong treatment infrastructure and insurance coverage, approximately 6 in 10 people with substance use disorder still do not receive the care they need.

76% of Massachusetts residents say opioid use is a major problem in the state, and 25% report knowing someone who died of an opioid overdose.

Funds raised through the Walk support Shatterproof's work to improve addiction treatment, reduce stigma, advocate for better public policy, and provide families with trusted resources. National Sponsors include: Braeburn, Barry's and HEI Hotels + Resorts.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, October 4, 2026

Location:

Carson Beach

180 Mt Vernon St.

Dorchester, MA 02125

Event Schedule

8:00 AM — Participant check-in and Community Resource Village opens

9:30 AM — Opening program and warm-up

10:00 AM — The Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction begins

Program Highlights

Barry's instructors lead a high-energy warm-up

Families and individuals share personal stories of loss, hope, and recovery

Community Resource Village featuring local organizations, treatment and recovery resources, and family support services (including: Bridge Recovery Center, End Overdose, Massachusetts Behavioral Health Help Line, The Sun Will Rise Foundation, Women for Sobriety )

) Local Beneficiary Team: Massachusetts Organization for Addiction Recovery (MOAR). This team retains 75% of the revenue they raise to apply directly to their mission's work.

This team retains 75% of the revenue they raise to apply directly to their mission's work. Recognition of top fundraising teams

Registration and event information: Shatterproof Walk - Boston

Visuals & Interview Opportunities

Visuals

Hundreds of participants walking together along the Dorchester Bay with views of the Boston Harbor

Honor Wall and remembrance displays

Community Resource Village

Family teams and corporate teams gathering in support of loved ones

Warm-up session and opening ceremony

Recovery advocates, community leaders, and mission honorees sharing their stories

Walk step-off and participant activities throughout the morning

Interviews Available

Jill Davis, Chief Development Officer, Shatterproof

Event emcee

Local addiction and recovery advocates

Families impacted by substance use disorder

Individuals in recovery participating in the Walk

Media Logistics

Recommended media arrival: 8:30 AM

Best coverage opportunities: Community Resource Village, opening ceremony, mission speakers, warm-up, and Walk launch

Parking: Available on-site at DCR Carson Beach

On-site media contact:

Shannon Greene

(704) 999-5895

[email protected]

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit transforming how addiction is prevented, treated, and understood in America. We work to stop substance use before it starts, close the treatment gap, and ensure people can find and trust high-quality, evidence-based care. By advancing policy, improving healthcare systems, reducing stigma, and supporting families, we're building a future where more people get the help they need and addiction no longer defines or ends a life.

Learn more at www.Shatterproof.org. Follow Shatterproof on Facebook, X, and YouTube @ShatterproofHQ and on Instagram @WeAreShatterproof.

Sources: Massachusetts addiction stigma and treatment access statistics are drawn from Shatterproof's 2024 Massachusetts Addiction Stigma Index and Boston/Massachusetts overdose and substance use data.

SOURCE Shatterproof