Statement from Shatterproof on DEA's Temporary Scheduling of 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) and Related Substances

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shatterproof applauds the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's decision to temporarily schedule 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) and related substances. This is an important and long-overdue step toward addressing the rapid proliferation of highly potent, chemically modified kratom-related products that have outpaced existing regulatory safeguards.

For too long, consumers, especially young people, have had access to products marketed as "natural" despite containing concentrated, semi-synthetic or synthetic compounds with opioid-like effects and significant risks. Yesterday's action reflects growing recognition that these products warrant a stronger federal response.

While this action represents meaningful progress, it is not the finish line. Continued federal leadership is needed to:

evaluate the broader landscape of synthetic, semi-synthetic, and highly concentrated kratom-related substances, as well as other emerging drugs;

establish clear product standards;

strengthen enforcement against unsafe and misleading products;

support rigorous scientific research on safety, efficacy, and appropriate use to inform long-term policy and ensure whole leaf kratom and mitragynine only products, which still possess psychoactive effects, are included in research and regulatory efforts

Shatterproof remains committed to advancing evidence-based policies that protect youth. We will continue working with federal and state partners to build comprehensive policies that limit youth access to emerging substances, increase transparency to product safety, and ensure public policy is informed by the best available science. Our recent analysis in Health Affairs and educational webinar on kratom further explore the risks posed by today's evolving marketplace and the policy solutions needed to better protect consumers. and provide transparency into the safety of these products.

SOURCE Shatterproof