Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction Returns to Chicago as Community Rallies Around Recovery and Hope

7th Annual Event Honors Those Lost, Celebrates Recovery, and Calls for Evidence-Based Care

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As overdose deaths remain one of Illinois' leading public health challenges—even as recent progress offers hope—hundreds of people from across the Chicago area will gather at Lincoln Park Grove 2 on Saturday, September 26th for the 7th Annual Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction, a powerful community event that brings together families, friends, advocates, healthcare leaders, and people in recovery to honor loved ones, celebrate recovery, and take action to end the addiction crisis.

The Walk is one of six events taking place across the country as part of Shatterproof's national effort to transform how addiction is prevented, treated, and understood in America.

While Cook County saw overdose deaths decline by 31% in 2024, more than 1,300 people still lost their lives to overdose, underscoring the work that remains. Nearly four out of five people with substance use disorder still do not receive treatment, and Illinois continues to face significant shortages in treatment capacity.

"Progress is possible, but too many families are still struggling to find the care and support they need," said Pam Jenkins, CEO of Shatterproof. "The Walk brings communities together to honor those we've lost, celebrate recovery, and remind every person affected by addiction that they are not alone. Together, we can build a future where everyone has access to quality, evidence-based care."

Why It Matters

Despite encouraging progress in reducing overdose deaths, addiction continues to affect families across Illinois. Significant treatment gaps remain, and stigma continues to prevent many people from seeking care.

Substance use disorder affects nearly 1 in 6 Illinois residents, yet nearly 80% of people with a substance use disorder do not receive the care they need.

Only about 1 in 4 Illinois adults recognize substance use disorder as a chronic medical condition.

recognize substance use disorder as a chronic medical condition. 57% of Illinois residents say they would be willing to have someone with substance use disorder as a neighbor, but only 33% would be comfortable having someone with substance use disorder marry into their family, highlighting the persistence of stigma in close personal relationships.

of Illinois residents say they would be willing to have someone with substance use disorder as a neighbor, but only would be comfortable having someone with substance use disorder marry into their family, highlighting the persistence of stigma in close personal relationships. Nearly half of Illinois residents report that opioid use is a significant problem in their community.

Funds raised through the Walk support Shatterproof's work to improve addiction treatment, reduce stigma, advocate for better public policy, and provide families with trusted resources. National Sponsors include: Braeburn, Barry's, and HEI Hotels + Resorts.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026

Location:

Lincoln Park Grove 2

1735 N. Stockton Dr.

Chicago, IL 60614

Event Schedule

8:00 AM — Participant check-in and Community Resource Village opens.

— Participant check-in and Community Resource Village opens. 9:30 AM — Opening program and warm-up

— Opening program and warm-up 10:00 AM — The Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction begins.

Program Highlights

Emcee: Dorothy Tucker, CBS2 Chicago

Dorothy Tucker, CBS2 Chicago Barry's instructors lead a high-energy warm-up

Families and individuals share personal stories of loss, hope, and recovery

Community Resource Village featuring local organizations, treatment and recovery resources, and family support services (including: Canine Therapy Corps and Women for Sobriety)

Recognition of top fundraising teams

Registration and Event Information:

Shatterproof Walk - Chicago

Visuals & Interview Opportunities Visuals

Hundreds of participants walking along Chicago's lakefront

Honor Wall and remembrance displays

Community Resource Village

Family teams and corporate teams gathering in support of loved ones

Barry's warm-up session

Opening ceremony and Walk step-off

Recovery advocates, community leaders, and mission honorees sharing their stories

Interviews Available

Pam Jenkins , CEO, Shatterproof

, CEO, Shatterproof Dorothy Tucker , CBS2 Chicago and event emcee

, CBS2 Chicago and event emcee Local addiction and recovery advocates

Families impacted by substance use disorder

Individuals in recovery participating in the Walk

Media Logistics

Recommended media arrival: 8:30 AM

8:30 AM Best coverage opportunities: Community Resource Village, opening ceremony, mission speakers, warm-up, and Walk launch

Community Resource Village, opening ceremony, mission speakers, warm-up, and Walk launch Parking: Chicago History Museum Lot (1730 N. Stockton Dr.), directly across from the event venue

Chicago History Museum Lot (1730 N. Stockton Dr.), directly across from the event venue On-site media contact:

Shannon Greene

(704) 999-5895

sgreene@shatterproof.org

ABOUT SHATTERPROOF

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit transforming how addiction is prevented, treated, and understood in America. We work to stop substance use before it starts, close the treatment gap, and ensure people can find and trust high-quality, evidence-based care. By advancing policy, improving healthcare systems, reducing stigma, and supporting families, we're building a future where more people get the help they need and addiction no longer defines or ends a life.

Learn more at www.Shatterproof.org. Follow Shatterproof on Facebook, X, and YouTube:@ShatterproofHQ and on Instagram:@WeAreShatterproof.

Sources: Illinois addiction stigma and treatment access statistics are drawn from Shatterproof's 2024 Illinois Addiction Stigma Index and Cook County/Illinois substance use and overdose data. [Illinois S...phic.Final | PDF], [Cook Count...phic.Final | PDF]

SOURCE Shatterproof