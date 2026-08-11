Shea Homes Announces Its First Colorado 55+ Resort-Style Community: Trilogy® Centerra®

Leading homebuilder brings boutique lifestyle centered around connection and wellness to Loveland

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy® by Shea Homes®, the premier brand in resort lifestyle, is bringing its first community to Colorado with the boutique-style Trilogy Centerra in Loveland centered around wellness and an engaging lifestyle. Sales are expected to begin in late 2026, with ~543 homes ranging from ~1,430 to 3,090 square feet. Pricing will start in the low $500s.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for Shea Homes. The company has maintained a strong presence in Colorado for four decades and serves as the master developer of several thoughtfully planned, non-age-restricted communities throughout the Denver metropolitan area.

"Centerra is the perfect place for our first Trilogy community in Colorado," said Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities President Jeff McQueen. "With its welcoming neighborhoods, beautiful natural spaces and lively spirit, Centerra is the ideal backdrop for our team to bring the distinctly different lifestyle experience our members around the country enjoy."

Located within the award-winning Kinston neighborhood of the innovative Centerra master plan, Trilogy Centerra will offer homebuyers a curated resort lifestyle that makes it easy for residents to place wellness, exploration, and social connection at the center of daily life. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Trilogy by Shea Homes to Centerra and Kinston," said Kyle Harris, Senior Vice President of Master-Planned Communities at Realberry. "Centerra has been designed to bring people together through thoughtfully planned neighborhoods and a strong connection to nature. Trilogy's focus on wellness and creating meaningful everyday experiences is a natural fit for that vision and will add another unique lifestyle opportunity for current and future residents."

Established in 2001, Centerra is one of northern Colorado's top-selling master-planned communities, featuring parks, sculpture gardens, major retailers, commercial space, wildlife habitats, healthcare, and easy access to natural spaces, including recreation trails. Within the Kinston neighborhood, all residents can enjoy The Hub, part café, part social space, with inviting indoor and outdoor gathering areas.

Residents of the first Trilogy community in the state will be members of the planned private Open Wellness + Social Club, created in collaboration with award-winning designers and architects. Designed as a neighborhood gathering spot for Trilogy homeowners, the 6,500-square-foot Club will serve as the heart of the community, bringing neighbors together to experience the curated lifestyle the Trilogy brand is known for.

Planned amenities at Trilogy Centerra include casual dining and a full bar, strength and conditioning fitness equipment, a movement studio, and a designated space for wellness and recovery. In addition to extensive outdoor patios, homeowner members will enjoy a fitness and event lawn, resort-style pool with lap lanes, and pickleball courts. A dedicated on-site hospitality team will deliver the entire elevated resort-style experience.

Trilogy Centerra will offer a boutique-scale alternative to traditional active adult communities, with amenities and programming designed to make wellness, social engagement, and lifelong learning part of daily life. From fitness classes to curated social events, the Trilogy brand continues to empower residents to Live Happier®.

Recognized as America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder for 14 consecutive years, Trilogy by Shea Homes continues to innovate resort living.

"The more personal scale of Trilogy Centerra as a smaller community will deliver a resort experience that is truly unmatched in northern Colorado," added McQueen. "We're excited to bring an entirely new option to homebuyers in this part of the state."

Learn more at SheaHomes.com/Trilogy-Centerra or by calling 800-685-6494.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more. Trilogy by Shea Homes has received the highest numerical score in Lifestory Research's America's Most Trusted Awards. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit SheaHomes.com/Trilogy

SOURCE Trilogy by Shea Homes